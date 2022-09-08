High school football Thursday scoreboard: Lee-Scott rolls again, on collision course with Glenwood

Lee-Scott 48, Morgan Academy 6

Lee-Scott is on a run for the record books early this season, after another blowout win Thursday night on the road.

Lee-Scott defeated Morgan Academy 48-6. The Warriors led 41-0 before Morgan Academy scored the first points allowed by Lee-Scott all season.

The Warriors next host rival Glenwood for one of the biggest games ever played at Jud Scott Field.

Lee-Scott is 3-0 and dispatched Morgan Academy on Thursday night after rocketing up to No. 5 in the latest ASWA rankings for AISA. Lee-Scott won its opener 33-0 against Chambers Academy before shutting out Monroe Academy 45-0 last week. The Warriors are scoring 42 points per game and allowing just 2.0 points per game this season.

Highland Home 28, Lanett 18

Highland Home pulled away in the third quarter and took down Lanett 28-18 on Thursday night in Lanett.

The game was tied 6-6 at the half before the second-ranked Flying Squadron scored three unanswered touchdowns to separate themselves and go up 28-6 early in the fourth.

Jarrious Goodman scored for Lanett with 6:53 left to make it 28-12, then the Panthers added another score with 1:06 to go to make it 28-18. Elijah Whitfield also pulled down two interceptions for the Panthers, per the radio broadcast on WRLA FM.

The loss ends an impressive and historic streak for Lanett under head coach Clifford Story: Lanett won 34 consecutive regular-season region games entering Thursday night, going all the way back to 2016. Lanett is the winner of five straight region championships, and will try to bounce back next week at Luverne.

Highland Home is ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the ASWA rankings, while Lanett is ranked No. 6. Highland Home sent Lanett home in the third round of the playoffs last season, before the teams moved into the same region in realignment ahead of this season. Lanett fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Region 3-2A. Highland Home moves to 4-0, 2-0.

GLENWOOD 34, BESSEMER ACADEMY 7

Glenwood’s Dallas Crow ran in three touchdowns and threw another passing touchdown and the Gators dropped Bessemer Academy 34-7 at home on Thursday night.

Crow’s touchdown toss went for 45 yards to Mason McCraine. Later in the game he ran in scoring rushes from 68 yards, 29 yards and 15 yards.

Glenwood has won two in a row to move to 2-2 on the season. The Gators are also 2-0 in AISA Region 1-AAA, and have a clean slate in the state of Alabama. Glenwood opened the season with two opponents from the state of Georgia, losing both games before starting fresh in the region with a 40-21 win over Fort Dale Academy last week.

Glenwood was ranked No. 6 in the latest AISA rankings by the ASWA. The Gators next face rival Lee-Scott on the road in Auburn.