High school football Week 3 guide: Opelika on the road; Auburn High set for home opener at Duck Samford

REGION 2-7A

Dothan at Auburn High

Records: Dothan 2-0 overall, 1-0 region; Auburn High 2-0, 1-0

Last week: Dothan defeated Lee-Montgomery 42-14; Auburn High defeated Enterprise 31-21

Series: Auburn High leads 2-0

Last meeting: Auburn High won 49-13 in 2021

Radio: WGZZ (94.3 FM)

Overview: After two runaway victories to start the season, the Dothan Wolves look to shock Region 2-7A with a win on the road at Auburn High. The Wolves enter their fourth season as a program after the consolidation of the old Dothan High Tigers and Northview High Cougars. Defense and a hard-nosed rushing attack have shined for Auburn High early, with Friday night’s game marking the Tigers’ return to Duck Samford Stadium for their home opener.

Enterprise at Central-Phenix City

Records: Enterprise 1-1 overall, 0-1 region; Central 2-0, 1-0

Last week: Auburn High defeated Enterprise 31-21; Central defeated Smiths Station 38-0

Series: Central leads 23-10-1

Last meeting: Central won 36-27 in 2021

Radio: WAGH (101.3 FM)

Overview: Enterprise’s offense struck fast during a back-and-forth battle with Auburn High last week, before the Tigers put it away in the fourth. Enterprise will try again to send a shock to the region standings at Central. The Red Devils toppled Hewitt-Trussville in their home opener before dominating the Backyard Brawl on the road, and now Central looks to take another step in its chase for the Region 2-7A championship.

Opelika at Lee-Montgomery

Records: Opelika 2-0 overall, 1-0 region; Lee 0-2, 0-1

Last week: Opelika defeated Jeff Davis 35-14; Dothan defeated Lee 42-14

Series: Opelika leads 13-11

Last meeting: Opelika won 21-20 in 2021

Radio: WKKR (97.7 FM)

Overview: “What are you doing here?” Opelika moved up from Class 6A to Class 7A this offseason, and so did the Bulldogs’ former region opponent Lee. Both are new to Region 2-7A in 2022 but both were region rivals in the old Region 2-6A in 2020 and 2021. The 2021 season produced a battle from the two teams in Opelika, with Opelika producing a win the Bulldogs will look to reproduce in Cramton Bowl.

Prattville at Smiths Station

Records: Prattville 1-0 overall, 0-0 region; Smiths Station 0-2, 0-1

Last week: Prattville was off; Central-Phenix City defeated Smiths Station 38-0

Series: Prattville leads 9-0

Last meeting: Prattville won 36-8 in 2021

Radio: WMXA (96.7 FM)

Overview: Smiths Station may have another long season ahead in one of the toughest regions in the state, but the Panthers have a chance to make some history this week and earn the program’s first-ever win over Prattville. The closest Smiths Station has come is a one-possession loss 23-18 in 2018.

REGION 2-6A

Russell County at Stanhope Elmore

Records: Russell County 1-0 overall, 0-0 region; Stanhope Elmore 0-2, 0-0

Last week: Russell County defeated Harris County (Ga.) 28-17; Eufaula defeated Stanhope Elmore 22-14

Series: Stanhope Elmore 14-0

Last meeting: Stanhope Elmore won 21-13 in 2017

Overview: Russell County has never won against Stanhope Elmore, but a lot has changed in Seale since the programs’ last meeting in 2017. Russell County has experienced a culture shift in recent seasons, highlighted by a 28-17 win last week in the team’s season opener. After Stanhope Elmore, Russell County will travel to take on Carver-Montgomery in the Capitol City.

REGION 4-5A

Beauregard at Valley

Records: Beauregard 2-0 overall, 0-0 region; Valley 1-1, 0-0

Last week: Beauregard defeated Central-Hayneville 42-14; Valley defeated Lanett 19-0

Series: Valley leads 7-3

Last meeting: Valley won 18-7 in 2021

Radio for Beauregard: WTGZ (95.9 FM)

Radio for Valley: WCJM (100.9 FM)

Overview: Coming off a momentum-building win over nearby rival Lanett, Valley and quarterback Cam Dooley look to roll into region play with a win against Beauregard. The Hornets, though, and star Kyan Maloy are entering off a blowout win, also looking to make a mark on the region in a second season under Justin Jones. Something’s got to give at the Sportsplex in Valley.

Central-Clay County at Tallassee

Records: Central 0-1 overall, 0-0 region; Tallassee 2-0, 0-0

Last week: Ben Russell defeated Central 33-14; Tallassee defeated Booker T. Washington 21-12

Series: Tied 2-2

Last meeting: Tallassee won 39-28 in 2021

Radio: WTLS (1300 AM)

Overview: Led by quarterback Tyler Ellis, Tallassee is off to a hot start this season, first winning the battle for the Tallapoosa with Reeltown. Now the Tigers turn their attention to league play in Region 4-5A. After this week, Tallassee will play at Beauregard on Sept. 9.

REGION 4-3A

Beulah at Saks

Records: Beulah 0-2 overall, 0-0 region; Saks 1-1, 0-0

Last week: Loachapoka defeated Saks 20-6; Sulvania defeated Saks 19-6

Series: First meeting

Overview: Beulah’s defense shined against Loachapoka in what was a tight contest for most of the game, but the Bobcats still seek their first win of the season entering region play. Quarterback Noah Higdon leads Beulah to Saks looking to accomplish two goals — get Beulah its first win of the season, and begin the Bobcats’ playoff push with a region victory.

Dadeville at Weaver

Records: Dadeville 1-0 overall, 0-0 region; Weaver 0-2, 0-0

Last week: Dadeville was off; Glencoe defeated Weaver 27-6

Series: First meeting

Radio: WKGA (97.5 FM)

Overview: Dadeville in its opener defeated B.B. Comer 48-21 before having the week off last Friday. Dadeville’s skill stars led by Phil Dowdell will look to race past Weaver for another win. Weaver was more competitive in its opener, falling 31-28 to Donoho.

REGION 3-2A

LaFayette at Reeltown

Records: LaFayette 0-2 overall, 0-1 region; Reeltown 0-1, 0-0

Last week: Bullock County defeated LaFayette 30-21; Reeltown was off

Series: Reeltown leads 9-5

Last meeting: Reeltown won 21-14 in 2019

Radio: WACQ (580 AM and 98.5 FM)

Overview: Reeltown has had a week to reconvene after falling in the opener to larger rival Tallassee in the battle for the Tallapoosa. LaFayette, meanwhile, found more traction in scoring in its second game against Bullock County after losing to Loachapoka 38-6 in the season opener. Both teams will look to make a big first impression on the new Region 3-2A.

Lanett at Horseshoe Bend

Records: Lanett 1-1 overall, 0-0 region; Horseshoe Bend 1-0, 0-0

Last week: Valley defeated Lanett 19-0; Horseshoe Bend was off

Series: Lanett leads 15-1

Last meeting: Lanett won 57-7 in 2021

Radio: WRLA (1490 AM)

Overview: Lanett puts the longest region-game winning streak in AHSAA on the line against Horseshoe Bend. Lanett has won five straight region championships and 33 straight regular-season region games, with its last region loss coming Oct. 28, 2016.

REGION 4-1A

Autaugaville at Notasulga

Records: Autaugaville 1-1 overall, 0-0 region; Notasulga 0-1, 0-0

Last week: Elmore County defeated Autaugaville 41-0; Notasulga was off

Series: Notasulga leads 9-7

Last meeting: Notasulga won 17-14 in 2021

Overview: Notasulga has won eight straight games in the series, but last year’s game was a close call for the Blue Devils as they held on to win 17-14. This year, Autaugaville will look to challenge Notasulga’s place in the region, while Notasulga will look to finally topple Maplesville on the way to the region championship. Speaking of Maplesville, it’s next on Notasulga’s schedule as the teams are set to meet Sept. 9 for a renewal of the series that’s decided the region championship in each of the last two seasons.

Loachapoka at Verbena

Records: Loachapoka 2-0 overall, 0-0 region; Verbena 2-0, 0-0

Last week: Loachapoka defeated Beulah 20-6; Verbena defeated Fayetteville 50-18

Series: Loachapoka leads 17-1

Last meeting: Loachapoka won 42-20 in 2021

Overview: Led by Jamaroun Satterwhite and JC Hart, Loachapoka’s explosive offense took a while to heat up in the team’s home opener against Beulah, but the Indians got the job done. The team will be tested on the road against a Verbena team that’s averaging 43 points per game early this season, but this marks a perfect opportunity for ’Poka to prove it’s the real deal in 2022.

AISA REGION 1-AAA

Fort Dale Academy at Glenwood

Records: Fort Dale Academy 1-0 overall, 0-0 region; Glenwood 0-2, 0-0

Last week: Fort Dale Academy defeated Hooper Academy 45-14; Brookstone (Ga.) defeated Glenwood 25-23

Series: Fort Dale Academy leads 7-3

Last meeting: Glenwood won 35-14 in 2016

Overview: Glenwood has taken two losses to Georgia opponents to start the season, but will look to get back on the winning side to start region play. The Gators are in their first season under new coach Ryan Nelson.

Lee-Scott Academy at Monroe Academy

Records: Lee-Scott 1-0 overall, 0-0 region; Monroe Academy 1-1, 0-0

Last week: Lee-Scott was off; Monroe Academy defeated Sparta Academy 27-0

Series: Monroe Academy leads 10-3

Last meeting: Monroe Academy won 48-27 in 2019

Radio: WQNR (99.9 FM)

Overview: After a stunning season-opening win over Chambers Academy, Lee-Scott looks to roll the momentum into region play on the road. George Meyers ran in two touchdowns for Lee-Scott in the 33-0 opening win over Chambers Academy, with quarterback Ryan Dearing leading the Warriors’ offense.

AISA REGION 1-AA

Edgewood Academy at Chambers Academy

Records: Edgewood 0-1 overall, 0-0 region; Chambers Academy 0-2, 0-0

Last week: Autauga Academy defeated Edgewood 22-7; First Presbyterian Day (Ga.) defeated Chambers Academy 34-3

Series: Chambers Academy leads 14-6

Last meeting: Chambers Academy won 49-7

Overview: Chambers Academy has been rolling over teams for a long time during a strong run of success for the Rebels in recent seasons, and the shoe has been on the other foot the last two weeks as Chambers Academy has lost by 30-plus in the first two games of the season. The Rebels will look to take the tough times on the chin and bring the program back to winning ways.

AISA 8-MAN

Springwood at Evangel Christian (Montgomery)

Records: Springwood 1-0 overall, 1-0 region; Evangel Christian (Montgomery) 0-1, 0-0

Last week: Springwood defeated Southern Prep 40-0; Evangel Christian (Alabaster) defeated Evangel Christian (Montgomery) 48-0

Series: Springwood leads 14-1

Last meeting: Springwood won 27-12 in 2018

Radio: WRLA (92.3 FM)

Overview: These teams have met 15 times on the gridiron, but all in 11-man rules. This game marks the first meeting between the teams under eight-man rules. Springwood made a strong debut in eight-man football last week, downing Southern Prep of Camp Hill in a blowout. The teams are vying to make history as the first-ever champions of the AISA’s new eight-man region.

AISA 8-MAN NON-REGION

Evangel Christian (Alabaster) at Southern Prep

Records: Evangel Christian (Alabaster) 3-0; Southern Prep

Last week: Evangel Christian (Alabaster) defeated Evangel Christian (Montgomery) 48-0; Springwood defeated Southern Prep 40-0

Series: Evangel Christian (Alabaster) leads 3-0

Last meeting: Evangel Christian (Alabaster) won 42-20 in 2021

Overview: Southern Prep steps out of region play to take on Evangel Christian (Alabaster), who competes independently and is not part of the AISA’s new eight-man division.