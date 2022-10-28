HISTORY MADE: Lee-Scott caps school's first-ever 10-0 regular season

Lee-Scott Academy capped of the school’s first perfect regular season with a Senior Night some teams can only dream of. The Warriors shut out Edgewood Academy 55-0 to cap what has been a dominant season.

Lee-Scott finishes its regular season at 10-0 overall and 8-0 in region play, earning the first 10-win regular season since the school’s creation in 1981. Eighteen seniors will graduate having set that record.

“This means everything to this program. I told the guys after the game how much I love them and how proud of them I was,” said Lee-Scott head coach Buster Daniel. “They set history tonight. It’s the first time in our 30-year history that any team has gone undefeated in the regular season. These guys have worked for that.”

Playing so well that the final two quarters were shortened to 10 minutes, Lee-Scott racked up 346 yards of total offense while holding Edgewood to just 42 yards.

In their 10 games thus far, the Warriors averaged just over 44 points per game and held opponents to five points per game. Five of 10 were shutouts.

“It’s great. We tell our kids to stay focused every game because you can’t overlook your opponent at any time,” Daniel said of his team’s focus. “You have to do things the right way and our guys have done that. We don’t turn the ball over. We do things the right way and that’s why they’re where they are right now.”

By the end of regulation, 14 different Warriors were able to touch the ball in some way or another. Sophomore quarterback Pelzer Reaves continued to operate the offense, but a few others replaced him in the backfield. Freshman quarterback Haiden Harper went 1-for-1 in his lone pass and added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Senior quarterback Ryan Dearing even made a brief appearance. Going down in Week Five, Dearing has been stuck on the sideline in a walking boot ever since, likely to return but with no timeline truly established. On his senior night, Dearing was able to slip off the boot, lace up his cleats and take the field for a play.

“They deserve it and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Daniel said of the senior class. “The seniors deserve it. Our kids have worked hard all year. They deserve this night.”

With the game handled, the players got the chance to enjoy themselves. On the sidelines, seniors commandeered headsets and kept their helmets off to coach up their young teammates taking the field. Fireworks were shot off as the two teams shook hands.

After a message from Daniel, commemorative towels were distributed to the team with the year and record printed on them. They know this one was coming, but that didn’t make it any less sweet.

“I think that carries us good into the playoffs, gives us some good momentum,” said senior running back George Meyers. “We’ll have a bye week next week, so that’ll be spent getting ready to play.”

Only one Warrior drive didn’t end in a touchdown. The luxury of a shutout meant the Warriors had time to distribute touches, work the seniors onto the field and truly enjoy the win. They could enjoy it even more because it doesn’t mark the end of the season. The Warriors return to their home field for postseason play, so whether good or bad, the tears can come later.

Lee-Scott intercepted the Wildcats three times, once for a 20-yard pick six from senior safety Pete Lanier in the second quarter. That interception came just two plays after his lone touchdown on the night, a five-yard reception from Reaves as he played his receiver role on the other side of the ball.

Andrew Hahn added a 48-yard touchdown run of his own, the longest of the night. Sophomore running back Tyler Kennedy got in on the action, going 24 yards for his touchdown. The final senior to add points was Skylar Piper, rostered as an outside linebacker but getting the opportunity to rush for a 19-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Meyers was the only player who contributed multiple touchdowns. Meyers is an essential facet of the offense, rotating at running back with Hahn and his younger brother Jonathan.

“It was a pretty good way to go out,” said Meyers. “Especially coming in here this year, it’s nice to go 10-0 and just have a really great season."

Meyers was out recently due to some lingering illness, but he said he felt like he’d returned to full strength and was able to put in a solid effort. That recovery will be essential, with the team earning a bye week next week before they dive into playoff games.

LEE-SCOTT 55, EDGEWOOD 0

LSA — 21 13 7 14 — 55

EA — 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

LSA— George Meyers 9 run, kick good (9:39)

LSA— Andrew Hahn 48 run, kick good (7:57)

LSA— George Meyers 7 run, kick good (0:52.4)

Second quarter

LSA— Pete Lanier 5 catch from Pelzer Reaves, kick good (2:31)

LSA— Lanier 20 pick six, kick missed (1:38)

Third quarter

LSA— Tyler Kennedy 24 run, kick good (7:07)

Fourth quarter

LSA— Skylar Piper 19 run, kick good (7:48)

LSA— Haiden Harper 23 run, kick good (3:53)