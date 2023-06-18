When Central-Phenix City head coach AJ Kehoe needed to put the game in someone’s hand before a big moment, he called on senior Jax Yoxtheimer.

It didn’t matter what kind, whether it was to step into the box for a big at-bat or to face an opposing hitter on the mound, Yoxtheimer was there and eager for the big stage. “We’ve been really blessed to have him, and he’s done a fantastic job embracing those moments,” Kehoe said. “He’s just a gritty competitor.”

Yoxtheimer had a massive performance on the plate in his senior season — 48 hits, 40 runs and 30 RBIs, with 12 doubles and 32 walks, on the way to a 0.444 batting average. He stole base on 19 of 22 attempts and worked a 0.566 on-base percentage, striking out just 16 times in 108 at bats.

On the mound, the numbers were just as big. In the 55 innings the righty pitched, he gave up 36 runs and struck out 40 on the way to a 6-2 record and 3.31 ERA. The team finished with a 34-11 record this season.

Yoxtheimer wasn’t setting a standard for the Red Devils — high standards had already been established for the program. Instead, he set a precedent for the future. After winning the program’s first-ever state championship in 2022 and making a return to that championship series in 2023, Central had made a statement:

The team could take down the powerful teams in their area. They could make consistent playoff appearances. They could make deep runs. They could win state championships.

In the past three seasons, Central has made a Final Four appearance, won a state championship and placed runner-up in the state series. It’s fought off the powerhouses of the area, hosting the area tournament this year and taking down the likes of Smiths Station, Auburn High and Opelika before advancing into the state playoffs.

For his leadership within the program and performances on the field to back it up, Yoxtheimer has been named the Opelika-Auburn News Hitter of the Year for the second consecutive year.

“Everybody didn’t want to make it to the Final Four again then lose,” Yoxtheimer said, so there was a heightened level of determination in the Red Devils this year.

In his sophomore year, Yoxtheimer and the Red Devils had gone to the Final Four before getting eliminated by Auburn High. His junior year, the team won a Class 7A state title and while that didn’t happen in 2023, he saw the team make major strides forward.

“I feel like us making it last year gave them an idea of what they need to do and how the need to perform,” Yoxtheimer said. “It’s setting standards for years to come.”

Kehoe certainly sees that. Yoxtheimer is a player whose skill has earned him the ball in big moments, but that’s also because he embraces the pressure.

“Jax never shies away from a big moment,” Kehoe said. “He loves the spotlight — he wants the ball in his hands, if it’s a big game to pitch, and he wants to be at the plate if it’s a big situation to hit.”

The underclassmen got to see someone step up in the big moments when it mattered most — against powerhouse programs and countless players who will go on to be on collegiate rosters.

“They had an opportunity to watch how he went about his business and embraced those moments,” Kehoe said. “It just trickles down throughout your program. Outside of talent, internal leadership is so important.”

On the varsity roster since eighth grade, Yoxtheimer has seen his fair share of baseball and knows that he’s set the bar high. “It feels really good that Coach Kehoe has that trust in me,” he said of that faith that’s developed in the last five years.

Yoxtheimer was the name called when Central had its back against the wall in the state championship series, needing a win to force Game Three and keep playing.

Playing in the middle of the night after waves of rain in northeast Alabama delayed the tournament multiple times, the Red Devils had an unfortunate time slot for their second game of the series.

Waiting around for the games to resume, Yoxtheimer and his teammates rallied their energy in preparation for what was ultimately a 5-4 walk off win.

He pitched six scoreless to give the Red Devils a 4-0 lead going into the seventh, striking out five before three unearned runs forced him from the game. His teammates had his back though, and Hunter Wimpert recorded the final three outs and ultimately hit the two-RBI single that walked it off.

“He’s not only been one of our best players the past couple of years, but he’s one of our best competitors,” Kehoe said. “Those intangibles, his mental toughness, his willingness to compete, those are the couple things that just really stand out.”

The same thing happened last year, when Yoxtheimer got the ball against Auburn High in Game Three of the semifinals and came away with the win.

“It does feel really good because there’s always that thought, ‘Oh, I hope we get the first two.’ I’d rather not pitch Game Three because I want to get the first two and move on,” Yoxtheimer said. “But when it comes down to that moment, it’s really exciting.”

His thrill with competition will come in handy soon. Not done with baseball yet, Yoxtheimer is a UAB commit, heading just north next year to continue his career with the Blazers.

Between the strong teams he’s seen in Class 7A and the big moments the Red Devils have worked their way into, Yoxtheimer has prepared himself for playing at the next level but also showed the younger players on Central’s team exactly where they can find themselves when the pieces fit together.