HITTER OF THE YEAR: Earning All-American honors, hard work pays off for Central softball’s McKinnon Howard

Mitchell Holt laughed saying he’d be coaching at third base some games when he’d look up and McKinnon Howard would just appear.

Like magic, Howard stole a lot of bases in her career at Central-Phenix City, and the speedy slapper saved her best trick for last, putting together a sensational senior season in 2022.

Howard has been named Hitter of the Year as part of the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Team.

In addition, on Thursday she was named second-team All-American selection by MaxPreps.

“I could not have done any of it without my team,” Howard said. “As a team, we accomplished so much, and we just worked together for everything that we did.”

Howard batted .587 this season, finishing with 78 runs scored and a school-record 80 stolen bases.

“Just the culmination of years of hard work,” said Holt, Central’s head coach. “She never went through, really, a slump, throughout the season. During a normal season, even your best hitter is going to go through a stretch of games where they struggle. It never really happened for her. From the start to the finish, she had a complete season.

“It’s just been hard work.”

Howard has signed with junior college powerhouse Wallace State, and hopes to eventually be re-recruited and move onto a four-year school.

Central this season was among the final eight teams standing in the Class 7A state tournament. Starring alongside fellow All-Area first-teamers Kristen White and Kamryn Hammock, Howard used her speed out of the leftie side of the batter’s box to help push the Lady Red Devils to an area championship and a region championship.

For Howard, her big senior season was the culmination of years of hard work: Holt said Howard came up in the program as a bat girl, and it was around that time that Howard was switching from being a right-handed batter in travel ball to being a left-handed batter with the ultimate goal of becoming a slapper speedster. Howard said it was tough at the beginning, and Holt credits Howard’s father for letting her struggle for a year in the beginning as she honed in her batting from the left side.

But Howard’s commitment to the plan paid off, as she’s now fulfilled a longheld dream signing her college scholarship.

“I’ve always wanted to play in college,” Howard said. “I knew being a slapper would help me get there with my speed. Being able to slap, bunt, doing anything, really like a triple threat, has helped me so much getting to where I want to go.”

Howard finished with 91 hits in 155 at-bats, also driving in 23 RBIs, but the biggest threat she posed to opposing teams lied with that speed — in getting on base, stealing bases, and ultimately putting runs up on the scoreboard.

She’s had that speed the whole time, Holt said.

“She was taking bases and she was tiny, and I’d tell her, ‘You know, that pixie dust is going to wear off one day,’ and it never did,” he laughed. “She saved the best for her last year. And that’s something else that’s pretty cool. A lot of kids have a big year their sophomore or junior year. It’s kind of rare that their senior year is their best year, because expectations get so high, and she was able to have her last year be one for the record books, really.

“She was able to get faster as the years went on, and she always had great instincts and game knowledge,” Holt added. “She’d steal third sometimes and I was like, ‘I don’t know how you got here,’” he laughed. “And that’s what I refer to as her pixie dust. Somehow, just magically, she appeared. And that’s what this year was. It was pretty magical to watch her out there.”

Howard said her coaches at Central instilled confidence her, which she said played a big role in her uptick in production as a senior. She was also named first-team on the ASWA’s all-state team for Class 7A.

Howard also credited her teammate White for providing constant competition for her as a teammate. White committed last week to play at Division I softball power Alabama. If Howard continues to grow her game, Holt figures Howard could be joining White at the four-year level after her time at Wallace.

“What doesn’t show up in that is how good an outfielder she is,” Holt said of Howard. “She’s got elite high school speed, an elite arm, and elite glove. She hits her average at an elite level, and she’s moving towards being able to hit with some power, and when she does that, she’ll be able to go wherever she wants to go probably.”

Howard has been committed to Wallace State since 2020 and she’s confidence the coaches there will be able to help her continue to improve her power hitting, and help make her an even more well-rounded player.

“I do want to go to a four-year. I hope and dream to go to a D-I school,” Howard said. “I never really wanted to go to a D-I right out of high school. I kind of wanted to go to JUCO, and I’m happy that I found Wallace because it’s a very good program that I can compete for a national championship.”

