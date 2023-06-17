Gerritt Griggs has a wealth of experience on the diamond considering the fact that she’s only a sophomore.

In her third trip to the playoffs with Central-Phenix City in as many years, Griggs is only becoming more of a veteran with each year she slugs on varsity. And she certainly knows how to hit the ball.

Griggs made a plate appearance in 46 games this season, finishing with 87 hits, 73 runs scored and 35 RBIs. Once on base, the threat didn’t end: The sophomore stole base 60 times in 61 attempts. With 22 walks and just nine strikeouts, she had a 0.592 batting average that went towards a 0.645 on-base percentage.

For all she did at the plate and on the basepaths, Griggs has been named the Opelika-Auburn News Hitter of the Year as part of the 2023 All-Area Softball Team.

She worked the highest on-base percentage of any nominated player and had the second-highest batting average, trailing the top spot by less than a tenth of a point.

Her 87 hits are the most of any nominee and her 73 runs are tied for first. No other player tried to steal base more than 50 times.

The Red Devils were massively successful this season, working their way up to a 22-game win streak that lasted until the team was knocked to the losers’ bracket during the playoffs.

With a perfect 7-0 record in Area 4-7A and 24 games in double digit scoring, Central’s final record was 40-8-1, with three losses coming in the postseason.

It was a season of explosive offense for the Red Devils, which didn’t slow down in the postseason. For the area tournament, the team put up 14 runs in a shutout of Opelika before a pair of 3-0 and 15-0 wins over Auburn High gave them the title.

Those wins felt big, but they trace back to a regular-season matchup with the eventual-champion Huskies.

Down by two runs in the sixth inning against Hewitt-Trussville, Griggs made a bigger splash than she ever has before with her first home run. And it wasn’t just any home run — it was a grand slam that pushed the Red Devils into the lead for what was eventually a 12-9 win.

She’s not one to let the big moments get to her, but that one gave way to a little bit of celebration.

“Once I got into the dugout, I thought I was having a dream,” Griggs said. “I had to go into the bathroom to calm myself down.”

That’s what Griggs brings to her team. Her bat has a pop that helps fuel the explosive offense and she was critical to the success Central was able to find in 2023.

“You can teach a lot and you can work on a lot of things,” said Central head coach Mitchell Holt, but those clutch moments are “something you really can’t teach and some kids have it, some kids don’t, but she definitely does.”

The Red Devils weren’t truly cruising until the back half of the season, so that win was one of the ones that helped boost Griggs’ confidence in herself and the team’s ability.

“It felt really great because a lot of people didn’t believe we could do anything,” Griggs said. “We just started working our way up and once we proved that we could beat those teams, we had a lot of confidence going into those big games.”

Holt has always had that confidence in Griggs and when it comes down to the moment where someone has to make a difference, “we want her in it,” he says.

There may be a need for pitching to step up in 2024 but Griggs thinks the fielding will be right where it needs to be, with room for upward growth after all the experience they gained this season.

“I’ve been there my eighth, ninth and tenth grade year,” Griggs said, which is the case for many of the Red Devils’ sophomores.

It’s easy to develop successful players when they’ve seen that much postseason play, even when some doubted Holt for starting an eighth grader three years ago.

It’s been rewarding for him to see how Griggs has embraced the challenges and grown. He has a few more years to watch that development and that’s what excites the Red Devils the most — the potential of players still on the rise.

“When you have a core group, like we have, coming back, it’s exciting,” Holt said. “To have them for another year or two is not as nerve-wracking as having to replace eight starters or anything like that.”