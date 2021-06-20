HITTER OF THE YEAR: Glenwood’s Trevor Horne delivers big hits throughout senior season

When Trevor Horne came to Glenwood as an eighth grader, he joined a baseball program well known for competing for championships and sending players to the next level.
Thanks to Horne’s success at the plate this season, the Gators were able to continue both well-established traditions.
Horne was one of the area’s hardest outs in 2021 and ended the season with a .388 batting average with 47 hits, 42 runs, 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 59 RBIs. The senior first baseman’s prowess at the plate was crucial for the Gators, which had another successful season that ultimately ended in the AISA Class AAA state semifinals.
As a result of Horne’s consistency at the plate, he has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Baseball Hitter of the Year.
“It was good really getting back to getting a long season in. I had a good senior year with my team, and I really enjoyed it,” Horne said. “I was just trying to be the best I could be and try to make the most of my senior year.”
Horne explained it was tough having the 2020 season end early, but he wasted little time in preparing for his senior year. He said he put in as much work as he could in preparation for 2021, which included getting plenty of swings and throws in to make sure he was ready to go for the Gators in pursuit of their 23rd state championship.
Horne came on strong for the Gators and helped Glenwood set itself apart as one of the AISA teams to beat. Looking back on the season, he said there wasn’t a particular game or hit that stand out; it was more about having fun alongside his teammates during his final year with them.
Horne explained his mentality when he steps into the batter’s box is set despite whatever circumstances he is facing.
“I try to have the same approach every time I got to the plate, no matter who’s pitching. I just try to take the ball the opposite way and turn on it if I can,” Horne said. “There’s no better feeling [than a home run]. When you get a hold of one, you barely feel it come off the bat. It’s one of the best feelings you can get.”
Horne was equally impressive on the mound for the Gators, and by season’s end he had thrown 55.2 innings with a 7-2 record, 32 hits allowed, three shutouts and two no-hitters along with 94 strikeouts and a 1.51 ERA.
Horne, who throws righty but hits lefty, is taking his talents from Glenwood to Auburn, where he’ll be a pitcher. Horne explained the family atmosphere at Auburn was a huge draw, and his lifelong Tigers fandom combined with the campus’ appeal made joining the team something he couldn’t turn down.
Horne’s decision to go to Auburn means he’ll work with pitching coach Tim Hudson, a longtime MLB pitcher and Glenwood alum.
“It’s just an awesome feeling. I’m going to be coached by one of the best pitchers of all-time and a Hall of Fame pitcher,” Horne said. “It’s really just a dream come true, and I’m looking forward to it more than anything.”
Horne did his part to help the Gators compete for victories each and every game, and his work as a Gator has him set to soon pitch in the SEC. He is understandably excited about the chance to play at Auburn, but he made sure to thank the people at Glenwood who helped make that dream possible.
“Glenwood has a history of sending players to the next level, especially in the SEC. My coaches have really helped me prepare for it,” Horne said. “It’s really an honor, you know? I love all my coaches, and they really mean a lot to me. They’ve helped me throughout my life and helped me become a better person. It means a lot, and once a Gator always a Gator.”