HITTER OF THE YEAR: Glenwood’s Trevor Horne delivers big hits throughout senior season

Horne came on strong for the Gators and helped Glenwood set itself apart as one of the AISA teams to beat. Looking back on the season, he said there wasn’t a particular game or hit that stand out; it was more about having fun alongside his teammates during his final year with them.

Horne explained his mentality when he steps into the batter’s box is set despite whatever circumstances he is facing.

“I try to have the same approach every time I got to the plate, no matter who’s pitching. I just try to take the ball the opposite way and turn on it if I can,” Horne said. “There’s no better feeling [than a home run]. When you get a hold of one, you barely feel it come off the bat. It’s one of the best feelings you can get.”

Horne was equally impressive on the mound for the Gators, and by season’s end he had thrown 55.2 innings with a 7-2 record, 32 hits allowed, three shutouts and two no-hitters along with 94 strikeouts and a 1.51 ERA.

Horne, who throws righty but hits lefty, is taking his talents from Glenwood to Auburn, where he’ll be a pitcher. Horne explained the family atmosphere at Auburn was a huge draw, and his lifelong Tigers fandom combined with the campus’ appeal made joining the team something he couldn’t turn down.