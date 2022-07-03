HITTER OF THE YEAR: Jax Yoxtheimer comes up clutch in big moments for Central-Phenix City

In the pressure-packed Game 3 in the Class 7A state championship series, there was nobody better to get Central-Phenix City going.

There was nobody better in the big moment.

Jax Yoxtheimer hit the one-out triple that led to Central’s go-ahead run in the state championship finale against Hewitt-Trussville, and for his clutch performances at the plate all season long, Yoxtheimer has been named Hitter of the Year as part of the 2022 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Baseball Team.

Yoxtheimer during his junior season hit .484 this season with 18 extra-base hits, helping to lead Central to its first state championship in baseball in school history.

“He’s fearless. He’s just ultra competitive. He loves the big moments,” Central head coach AJ Kehoe said of Yoxtheimer. “He’s one of those guys that really wants to be on that spotlight and thrives off it.”

Yoxtheimer’s triple in that deciding Game 3 kicked open a three-run rally for the Red Devils in the first inning, which proved to be all the difference in a 3-0 win. Time and again during the season, Yoxtheimer came up clutch.

Yoxtheimer was named first-team all-state by the ASWA and was also named the ASWA’s state-wide Hitter of the Year.

“Every since a young age, whatever I was playing, if I was playing Uno, Monopoly, baseball, basketball, I hate losing,” Yoxtheimer said. “So I just always had that competitive nature in me. I want to win, no matter what I do.”

That competitive instinct proved to be one of Central’s best weapons: Yoxtheimer throughout the playoffs was the Game 3 pitcher for Central, with Kehoe saying he knew Yoxtheimer could handle the tremendous pressure that comes with pitching in Game 3. He was also kept in the back pocket for Game 1 or Game 2 as a potential closer, with the coaches confident he wouldn’t crack even in the tense final innings of pivotal playoff games.

He was on the mound when Central celebrated two of the biggest moments in Red Devil baseball history, when Central beat Auburn High in Game 3 of the state semifinal series and when Central beat Hewitt-Trussville in that Game 3 to win the state championship.

“Anytime you hand him the ball or he has to get in the box, you feel really good about the potential of what he can do, because he’s just an ultimate competitor,” Kehoe said. “It’s been fun to watch him mature from last year to this year, because he’s just a junior, but he led our team in hitting this year, and we knew that would probably happen because of his abilities.

“But the thing that was probably the most impressive for me personally, and something that really helped our club was, just the internal leadership that he provided during the course of the season.”

Yoxtheimer said that was one of his focuses heading into the 2022 season.

“Last year, we had a bunch of seniors on the team, so I just knew to learn from them what I needed to do to bring everybody together as a team,” Yoxtheimer said. “And to take the next step, I just had to get bigger and stronger, work on my fielding and my hitting, and make sure everybody has that mind in the locker room and in the dugout.”

Yoxtheimer committed in June to UAB.

“I like the coaching staff there,” he said. “I chose it because it’s close to home, two hours away, and they have an amazing assistant coach Coach (Alan) Kunkel and an amazing head coach Coach (Casey) Dunn, which, Coach Dunn is one of the best coaches in the country.”

Next, though, Yoxtheimer will be back for the Red Devils for his senior season next year, hoping to make even more history for Central in 2023.

“I’m just looking forward to spending time on the field with the guys,” he said simply. “The long practices, most people dread it, but I love it. I like being out there and talking to everybody, making a good bond with everybody, bringing them close, and we just hope to bring back another state title next year.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.