HITTER OF THE YEAR: Tallassee’s Chloe Baynes doesn’t miss a beat after injury-shortened season

Baynes said she still wasn’t where she wanted to be physically when the 2021 season started, as she occasionally had shoulder pain when she was throwing. By the time Tallassee got to the middle of the season, however, Baynes said she felt like things were getting back to normal.

Even with Baynes wasn’t feeling 100 percent, it was hard to tell for those watching. She was once again an important contributor on a deep Tallassee lineup, one which Baynes made sure to point out has been vital in her personal success the last few years.

“If you look at my stats, the runs scored – that’s not my part. That’s my teammates behind me getting me in,” Baynes said. “That’s not a reflection on me; that’s a reflection on them on how much they helped me.”

Baynes delivered throughout the spring, but she didn’t hesitate to point to the team’s regional championship game against Brewbaker Tech as the biggest moment of her junior year.

With a spot in the state tournament on the line, Tallassee entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 4-2. The Lady Tigers pushed across one run and eventually loaded the bases with two outs for Baynes, who still has a vivid memory of what happened next.