HITTER OF THE YEAR: Tallassee’s Chloe Baynes doesn’t miss a beat after injury-shortened season

After bursting onto the scene as a freshman in 2019, Tallassee outfielder Chloe Baynes’ 2020 campaign lasted one game before a broken arm ended her sophomore season.
Despite the self-doubt and the long road to recovery Baynes faced, she proved in 2021 that she was none the worse for wear.
Baynes got back to the play that earned her MaxPreps National Freshman Softball Player of the Year two years ago and was a pivotal player for a Tallassee team contending for a state title. The junior ended the year hitting .570 with a .609 on-base percentage to go with 90 hits, 71 runs scored and 19 RBIs along with a perfect 58-for-58 mark on stolen-base attempts.
Thanks to Baynes’ excellent season, she has been named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Hitter of the Year for the second time in three years.
“It was a very great year. It was so much fun with all my team, especially how far we got. We’ve never made it that far, so it was just an amazing experience to do it with all my best friends,” Baynes said. “[The injury] was very tough. Even after the break healed, I had to go to rehab for almost seven months. It took almost nine months to recover from, and it was very hard to see my team out there playing and I couldn’t do anything to help. I wanted to be out there so bad, but I just couldn’t.”
Baynes collided with a teammate in Tallassee’s 2020 season opener and broke the humerus bone in her right arm, which is her throwing arm. The injury made Baynes turn her attention to rehab, which she said required doing something nearly every day in order to get back to normal.
Baynes said she still wasn’t where she wanted to be physically when the 2021 season started, as she occasionally had shoulder pain when she was throwing. By the time Tallassee got to the middle of the season, however, Baynes said she felt like things were getting back to normal.
Even with Baynes wasn’t feeling 100 percent, it was hard to tell for those watching. She was once again an important contributor on a deep Tallassee lineup, one which Baynes made sure to point out has been vital in her personal success the last few years.
“If you look at my stats, the runs scored – that’s not my part. That’s my teammates behind me getting me in,” Baynes said. “That’s not a reflection on me; that’s a reflection on them on how much they helped me.”
Baynes delivered throughout the spring, but she didn’t hesitate to point to the team’s regional championship game against Brewbaker Tech as the biggest moment of her junior year.
With a spot in the state tournament on the line, Tallassee entered the bottom of the seventh trailing 4-2. The Lady Tigers pushed across one run and eventually loaded the bases with two outs for Baynes, who still has a vivid memory of what happened next.
“I was on deck, and my dad told me, ‘Hey, it’s going to come down to you. This is going to be you. This is what you’re here for.’ I got up to bat, and the very first pitch I swung at. It was a line drive, but it was foul. I was like, ‘I can do this. I know I can,’” Baynes said. “The next pitch, I watched it. It was a changeup and I personally thought it was a ball, but [the umpire] called it a strike so I was getting a little mad. I got a little mad. I was like, ‘You know what? I’m ‘bout to just hit this ball. I’m ‘bout to kill it.’
“Right then, all my nerves went away because I just knew I could do it and I was kind of mad. I was going to take my anger out on the ball.”
Baynes’ anger quickly turned into jubilation. The junior sent the third pitch she saw over the shortstop to score two runs, punch Tallassee’s ticket to the Class 5A state tournament and send the Lady Tigers into a state of jubilation.
“The celebration was probably the best moment I’ve ever had in my life. It was amazing,” Baynes said. “My whole team rushed to me on the field. Everybody was jumping up and down. Coach Pat [Love] sprinted across the field. We were all crying because we’ve never been to state before, so it was such a big accomplishment for everybody.”
The Lady Tigers were one of only two local AHSAA schools to advance to their respective classification’s state tourney. Baynes and her team’s successful postseason run came to a close in heartbreaking fashion, as the team dropped consecutive one-run games to Ardmore and Alexandria.
While the ending wasn’t what Baynes had in mind, she pointed out the experience was still worthwhile. She said the fact Tallassee had never gotten that far made the trip a special one, and she was proud of how the team worked together to be in contention so late in the postseason.
With only about a month removed from the end of the season, Baynes is already gearing up to help Tallassee do it again come next spring.
“I’m just very thankful for this team and this year. It was the best year I could ever ask for, and I’m so ready to get back out there next season with all my best friends and the best team,” Baynes said. “I’m very excited for that. I can’t wait, and I hope we do make it that far again. I think we will.”