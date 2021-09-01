How many local high school alums will be playing college football this season?

The East Alabama football scene has traditionally been a launching pad for promising football players on their way from high school to the collegiate level. That standard of excellence remains the same now, and it’s clear by the amount of local alums playing at the next level.

Thirty-eight local alums are on FBS rosters and 23 are on FCS rosters entering the 2021 football season. There are several notable players among that group, including Central-Phenix City alum Justyn Ross at Clemson; Auburn High alum Mohamoud Diabate at Florida; and Opelika alum Jaylen Stinson at Duke.

The offseason led to a few notable moves among local products. The players on new teams include Central wide receiver Jackson Meeks at Georgia, Opelika quarterback Jake Bentley transferring from Utah to South Alabama, and Smiths Station cornerback Caleb Coleman at West Virginia.

Here’s a full rundown of all the local players playing at the FBS or FCS level and a look at their first games of the season. Please note all times listed are Central Standard Time (CT).

Auburn High

Avery Atkins, LSU — Atkins and the Tigers start the season at UCLA at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.