How many local high schools will have girls flag football this fall? Here’s what we know.

“I think the main thing is that we give the ladies an opportunity to learn some more educational-based athletics. The kids get to learn about the ins and outs of football but more than that about the game of life we play,” Weeden said. “It’s all about giving them another opportunity to be successful. It’s a great opportunity. I think we’d be selling ourselves short if we didn’t give everybody an opportunity — even if it’s five people.”

Here’s a comprehensive look at what we know regarding the seven AHSAA high schools that are hoping to have a girls flag football team this fall:

Auburn High

Auburn High will be coached by assistant softball coach Alison Link. There will be a meeting for girls interested in playing flag football at 6 p.m. on June 29 in the school’s main gym. Those interested in attending the meeting can sign up here.

Link explained the goal is to set up times in July for prospective players to run through drills and workouts to get exposed to the sport before hosting tryouts in August once school is back in session.

Central-Phenix City