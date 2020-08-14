How the area’s six new coaches will start the 2020 season

Juan Williams may be new to the LaFayette Bulldogs, but he’s no novice when it comes to coaching football.
Williams arrived in LaFayette this winter with 14 years as a head coach under his belt, including the last two at Greensboro. But even with that experience, Williams admitted there remains something incredibly special about walking out under the lights on a Friday night.
“As far as being a head coach, I’m still like a little kid in a candy store when I first see it. The lights get me. I’m 43, and the lights still get me. I feel like when the lights don’t get you no more, that’s when it’s time to probably hang them up,” Williams said during Fox Sports The Game’s media day event in July. “There’s nothing like Friday nights when the smoking grill is off to the side (of the field) and it’s a small city. You’re just looking, and everyone’s out there.”
Williams is one of six coaches new to the area who are closing in on their first games with their new schools. Here’s a look at the setup for all six coaches and what the fans can expect as far as their debuts go:
Central-Phenix City
New Coach: Patrick Nix (formerly Pinson Valley HC)
First Game: Fri., Aug. 28 at Eufaula
Background: Nix and the Red Devils were geared up for an Alabama-Georgia battle against Peach County, but the GHSA’s decision to push its season pack two weeks meant that game was off the schedule.
Central had looked around to fill that game but will instead just wait an extra week before traveling to Eufaula to face a Tigers team that was downright dangerous in 2019. The Tigers won nine games and reached the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Dadeville
New Coach: Roger McDonald (formerly Carroll HC)
First Game: Fri., Aug. 28 vs. Elmore County
Background: It’s a new era in Dadeville with McDonald at the lead, and this spring and summer he’s been busy getting the Tigers prepared for an old-school, I-formation style of play. McDonald has preached the need for his players to be gritty and unrelenting to his players, and the Tigers will get to put that on display by opening the season at home.
Elmore County is coming off a 2-8 campaign in which they gave up 35.9 points per game — the most in program history — and has not made the postseason since 2011.
LaFayette
New Coach: Juan Williams (formerly Greensboro HC)
First Game: Fri., Sept. 4 at Randolph County
Background: Like the other coaches on this list, Williams hasn’t had the time this offseason he would have hoped to spend with his team thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, the Bulldogs have a little more time to prepare thanks to not having games scheduled in the first or second week of action.
LaFayette will get its first game underway on Sept. 4 by going on the road against Randolph County, which won 11 games in 2019 and has posted double-digit win totals for five straight years.
Lee-Scott Academy
New Coach: Buster Daniel (formerly Valley HC)
First Game: Thurs., Aug. 20 vs. Chambers Academy
Background: Daniel has coached AHSAA football for his entire career, but the veteran coach will get things rolling at the AISA level as one of the first two local games next Thursday. The Warriors will be at home to start things off against one of the most-competitive AISA teams of the last few years.
Lee-Scott welcomes a Chambers team that has played for the Class A title the last five seasons. The Rebels, which went 11-2 in 2019, are facing their own new challenges with a move up to AISA’s Class AA.
Loachapoka
New Coach: Reco Newton (formerly Loachapoka asst.)
First Game: Fri., Aug. 28 vs. Winterboro
Background: Newton steps in to lead the Indians after spending the last two seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator. His familiarity with the players has undoubtedly been helpful in an unprecedented spring and summer; how helpful it has been will likely become clear in two weeks when the team hits the field.
The Indians had planned to start the 2020 season by hosting Beulah, but the Bobcats' quarantine situation means Loachapoka will instead open against Winterboro. The Bulldogs are coming off a 6-3 season and made the Class 1A playoffs three of the last four years.
Valley
New Coach: Adam Hunter (formerly Valley asst.)
First Game: Fri., Aug. 21 vs. Beauregard
Background: Like Newton, Hunter takes the helm of his new program with plenty of experience from being on the team’s coaching staff. Hunter has been an assistant for the Rams for 13 years, and he’ll lead the team for the first time against a former region rival.
Valley’s move up to Class 6A meant the Rams no longer share a region with Beauregard, but the Rams and Hornets will still square off thanks to this season opener. Hunter and the Rams will look to create a three-game winning streak against Beauregard, which went 1-9 in 2019 but boasts a considerable amount of experience coming back.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!