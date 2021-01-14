 Skip to main content
Howard leads Opelika to win over Valley
Boys Basketball

Auburn vs Opelika - Basketball - 1.5.21

Opelika's Brandon Howard (3)

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Brandon Howard scored a team-high 16 points and the Opelika boys basketball team bounced back to beat Valley 58-55 on Thursday at home.

Ja Carr scored another 13 points for Opelika and Isiah Knight scored another 12 for the Bulldogs, fighting off a 21-point effort from Jacquez Tramell for Valley.

Opelika moved to 2-6 on the season and 2-1 in Area 4-6A.

Valley fell to 9-3 on the season, and is 1-1 in area.

Behind Tramell’s lead, Demarice Farrow scored 12 points for Valley and Jamarious Martin added another 11.

Opelika next steps out of region play to host LaFayette on Friday.

Valley also plays LaFayette next on Saturday.

