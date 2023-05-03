Lee-Scott baseball has a tall order ahead as it looks to unseat Glenwood in the state semifinals.

It would be an understatement to say that the upcoming series is big. Any matchup between the two schools is contentious and this one is no different, with the Gators fighting to return to a state championship and the Warriors looking to upset those hopes. The teams meet up in Phenix City on Wednesday for the AISA AAA state semifinals, with the winner advancing to play for a state championship.

Both powerhouses ended up in the same region this year, so they’ve already seen each other in the regular season and now the stakes have raised.

“Being Glenwood and Lee-Scott, that does add another layer,” said Glenwood head coach Tim Fanning. “Us being in the same region, familiarity, all of those things come into play.”

With 16 seniors, the Gators bring back an experienced team that knows the effort and performance it’ll take to win the whole thing after making an appearance in the state championship last season.

“The kids have had an unbelievable season this year. They won 40 games last year and just couldn’t win the last one,” Fanning said. “It’s a very experienced team and I hope that shows in their play.”

Lee-Scott head coach Tim Hudson, on the other hand, thinks his Warriors have a bit of a chip on their shoulders after watching Glenwood be top dog for so long.

“I think our boys are ready to challenge them,” Hudson said. “Not just go in and hope that we’re going to win, but I think they’re going in believing that we can play with them and believing that we can win at the end of the day.”

The two teams face off at 3:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday in Game One, with a second game following it. If they split the doubleheader, Game Three will be played at 3:30 p.m. CT on Thursday. The team that takes two will advance to the AISA state championship against either Bessemer Academy or Macon East.

Both coaches are anticipating a high-energy series, but they have the same expectations of their teams at this point in the postseason — they want their guys to focus on themselves, let the defense carry the game and take what the other team will give them. At this point, each team knows they are at their strongest when the pitching is established, so they’re aiming to do that and then jump on any mistakes their opponent makes.

Having seen his fair share of big moments through his playing and coaching career, Hudson’s message to his team isn’t to ignore their emotion and shut it out. He knows that’s not possible, so instead he’s steering them through how to manage it.

“I expect that. I want them to be fired up,” Hudson said. “It’s okay to have butterflies, as long as they’re flying in formation right to the plate.”

His team was successful in the opening round of the playoffs, and they can carry that motivation into the next one. Lee-Scott won its first round over Fort Dale in two games, a 12-1 and 6-3 pair of wins to advance to the semifinals.

Kade Hudson had a big night against the Eagles, going 4-for-6 at the plate. Alongside him, Garrett West hit a home run. Pelzer Reaves and Landry Cochran had timely hits when the Warriors needed them.

But Glenwood did its job in two games as well, earning a 10-0 and 14-1 win over Monroe Academy in their quarterfinal.

During that shutout, pitcher Jacob Page went six scoreless innings and gave up just three hits, then went 5-of-6 at the plate during both games. In game one, Jaxon Milam went 2-for-3 at the plate and batted in five runs. In game two, Brandon McCraine went 2-for-3 with a homerun and four runs batted in.

In their regional championship, the Gators ran into a tough Macon East team and took a loss in game two that snapped a 21-game win streak, but the Gators answered. Taking the first game in a 12-10 victory, Glenwood returned the next day for a double header and lost 5-4 before coming from behind in a 10-inning, 15-9 win.

“They responded very well in game three and we scored 15 runs,” Fanning said. “It was good to see that, and we were down 7-2, so that was something we hadn’t seen this year.”

Fanning took heart in that comeback because the team hadn’t truly been on their heels like that this season. He feels that the Gators ready to counter if Lee-Scott does punch them in the mouth.