Huge first quarter propels LaFayette to region win over Randolph County

LAFAYETTE – LaFayette came into its game against Randolph County running — literally.

Juan Williams' Bulldogs were dominant on the ground Friday night, picking up a 34-12 home win over the visiting Tigers to improve to 2-0 on the season.

"I thought we got off to a great start in the first half," Williams said. "Our offense did its job on the ground and in the air."

Vinay Singh took the opening kickoff and ran it approximately 63 yards down to Randolph's 3-yard line. This set up the first Bulldogs touchdown of the quarter.

Soon after, the LaFayette defense stopped Randolph on a fourth-and-10 attempt with what looked like a recovered fumble. The call was disputed by the referees and got the home fans in Bulldog Stadium on their feet. Flags were thrown, but the Bulldogs persevered to score three touchdowns on their next three offensive plays.

Quarterback Tazarius Towles threw a pass to Singh that went for 73 yards and a touchdown after the turnover on downs. Another big play was added on the Bulldogs' third touchdown of the night, with Wille Baker scoring on a 63-yard run.