‘Huge, huge game’: Auburn High, Opelika set for rivalry throwdown

Friday is the big one.

The Opelika Bulldogs head down the road to take on undefeated No. 1 Auburn High on the Tigers home field in a region game that sets the tone for the remainder of the season.

Auburn head coach Keith Etheredge and Opelika head coach Erik Speakman echoed each other in starting the importance of this game: The winner will find themself ‘in the driver’s seat’ of Region 2-7A.

“We just want to make sure that we put our best foot forward going out, give ourselves a chance to win a region championship,” Etheredge said.

Auburn High is hosting and enters ranked at the top of the state, sitting at 6-0 on the season and 4-0 in region play.

Opelika, though, comes in having already knocked off a No. 1 team: Opelika beat then-top-ranked Central-Phenix City 17-14 in an overtime thriller on Sept. 9.

“You still have a lot of football left to be played with the teams that you think will make it to the playoff,” Speakman said of what the remaining schedule looks like. “When you win this game, you’re sitting in the driver’s seat and if you lose the game, then you’re sitting back and you’re really going to have to play well the last couple weeks, then have to have some breaks to make sure you’re staying at either the one or the two.”

This is the longest running rivalry for each team, with 96 games in the record books. It sits at a tight margin, with Opelika holding 47 wins over Auburn’s 46. Only three of the contests have finished in a tie.

With Opelika moving up to Class 7A this year, the stakes are higher with playoff implications back as part of the series.

“Don’t let the game get too big for you. Make sure you do the little things right. We’ve just got to take care of Auburn High School,” said Etheredge of what he focuses his team on. “Do what we do and don’t give in to the hype about it being such a huge, huge game. Which, it is a huge game, but you’ve just got to play it like the next game.”

Last year, Auburn High went to Opelika and won 16-14 on the road. This year, though, the setting is Duck Samford Stadium, with the Tigers holding a perfect record and the home-field advantage.

To this point, Opelika averages 26.2 points per game. Auburn High averages two scores more, with 36.8 thus far. The Tigers’ high score came against Lee-Montgomery, when they scored 58 points.

The Tigers run a two-quarterback system with senior Clyde Pittman and junior Davis Harsin, but Opelika head coach Erik Speakman isn’t concerned about having to face multiple quarterbacks. Both have a similar balance of run and pass, so it isn’t hard to adjust between the two.

“They’re both really good, so it’s not worrying about one over the other,” Speakman said of preparing for the duo. “I want to identify who’s in the game, when that kid comes in, but as far as changing the scheme of things, they’re so similar in their styles that there’s not much that you have to change.”

Pittman broke Auburn High’s career passing touchdown record one week ago. Trading snaps with Harsin over the past two years has allowed Pittman to run the offense while teaching the player who may be his successor.

“He understands what we want,” Etheredge said of his older quarterback. “He understands the game and big situations… And they’ve got a quarterback who does the same. It’s going to be a great football game.”

Opelika uses just one quarterback, junior Roman Gagliano who can go to the air or on the run as needed. He is joined in the backfield by running backs Calvin Hughley, Jakori Thornton and Kaden Cooper.

Hughley was meant to be the reliable legs of the offense but Thornton and Cooper stepped up against Central when the sophomore was injured and each of the three pose a threat.

Pittman credited his offensive line after last week’s win, which is the area Speakman says he most needs his team to step up. The battle for the biggest title in the state will be won in the trenches.

“When it comes down to it, those are where the game ends up being won or lost, on the lines of scrimmage,” Speakman said. “Both of those groups, for us, need to play well, especially against Auburn.”