Huge second quarter sparks Loachapoka to first Battle of Highway 14 win since 2013

LOACHAPOKA — As Loachapoka players walked off the field in celebration Friday night, a former player from the program's storied 2004 team — still wearing his old jersey — leaned over the fence and said what a lot of home fans were thinking Friday night.

"Thank y'all," he said. "Thank y'all. Thank y'all so much."

For the first time in nine years, Loachapoka and its fans were the ones celebrating after the Battle of Highway 14, as the hosts defeated nearby rival Notasulga, 50-14.

Loachapoka (5-0, 3-0) started the night honoring the 2004 team, which was the first in school history to go 10-0 in a regular season. But even that famous squad, or any of the others in Loachapoka history, had ever scored 50 points against Notasulga (0-4, 0-3).

Rivalry history was made Friday night, thanks to Loachapoka's usual suspects — Auburn commitment J.C. Hart, No. 1 running back Jamaroun Satterwhite, quarterback Quinjavis Nelms, No. 2 running back Ga'kuan Palmer and the versatile Jamari Payne.

Despite a slow start, Loachapoka was able to build a commanding lead in the second quarter to cruise its way to its first victory over Notasulga since 2013.

"Man, I'm just excited," Loachapoka head coach Reco Newton said. "Just excited to get a chance to finally win and be on the winning end of this rivalry right here. It's always good to be on the winning side of this thing."

Hart did some of everything, breaking two long receiving touchdowns and several impact punt returns while also coming down with an interception on defense. Satterwhite also had an interception to go along with his 21 carries for 182 yards and two touchdowns on offense.

Nelms finished with 145 passing yards and three touchdowns, with Payne grabbing a 19-yard score from him in the fourth quarter — well after he opened the game with an interception of his own. Palmer was efficient with his seven carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Despite the lopsided final score, the Battle of Highway 14 felt closer throughout the night, thanks to great four quarters of effort from Notasulga. Quarterback Elijah Rogers overcame several interceptions to finish with a pair of passing touchdowns and 115 yards through the air. The Blue Devils also forced an early fumble and came up with a safety in the third quarter.

But Loachapoka's defense had the better night overall, holding Notasulga to just those two touchdowns. Through five games, Loachapoka's defense is allowing just 7.2 points per contest.

"Our defense has been playing lights out," Newton said. "We have a ranked defense. ... They've been playing lights out. It's a great thing to have your defense playing like this, then having your offense and your special teams playing like this."

Payne set the tone for the game with an interception on a third-and-long near midfield on the very first drive. Loachapoka immediately dialed up a screen pass from Nelms to Hart, who raced past everyone for a 44-yard touchdown.

Notasulga answered right back with a big play of its own, as Rogers scrambled and found Kris Crayton for a 59-yard catch-and-run score.

Loachapoka struggled for the rest of the first quarter, fumbling the ensuing kickoff and then failing to capitalize on a Hart punt return that gave it first-and-goal at the 9-yard line. The penalties piled up on both sides in an emotional and hard-hitting game.

"That's what I keep telling these kids: We started slow," Newton said. "We're about to go on the road, so we've got to be able to play fast. You can't get behind on the road, so we've just got to be able to play fast."

Loachapoka found that next gear in the second quarter, as Satterwhite broke several tackles to find the end zone from eight yards out early in the second quarter. After Notasulga turned the ball over on downs, Satterwhite broke two great runs to set up a 3-yard touchdown run from Palmer.

"Man, Satterwhite is the spark plug for this offense," Newton said. "He does a great job with anything that we put before him. He's doing a great job for us. He works hard during the week and then shows up on Fridays. He's a great kid."

Hart's interception paved the way for Palmer's second touchdown run of the quarter, which gave Loachapoka a strong 22-point lead heading into the break.

The two rivals traded punts to open the third quarter, with Rogers' quick kick pinning Loachapoka at its own 3-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Satterwhite was tackled in the end zone for a Notasulga safety.

Later in the quarter, Satterwhite came down with an interception and then took a break from leading the offense, as Nelms found Hart on a quick pass. Hart side-stepped a defender and took off, scoring from 50 yards out.

Notasulga wouldn't go away quietly, though, as Dorian Pollard got open in the end zone for a 7-yard touchdown pass from Rogers midway through the fourth quarter. But Loachapoka put the finishing touches on the rivalry win with its next two drives, capped by Nelms' touchdown pass to Payne and a 54-yard touchdown run from Satterwhite.

While Notasulga will look for its first win back home against Dadeville next week, Loachapoka remains unbeaten heading into a critical four-game stretch of the season.

Newton's team will have an off week next week before three straight road games against Calhoun, Autaugaville and Maplesville that could go a long way in determining if Loachapoka could win its first region title since the last time it beat Notasulga.

"A win like this is so good," Newton said. "We've got some tough road games ahead of us, but a win tonight helps us take the momentum into the bye week, so we can work on getting better and work on recovering from a couple of injuries that we've got.

"It's a big thing."

Loachapoka 50, Notasulga 14

NOT — 6 0 2 6

LOA — 6 22 8 14

First quarter

LOA — J.C. Hart 44 pass from Quinjavis Nelms (2-point failed), 8:21

NOT — Kris Crayton 59 pass from Elijah Rogers (2-point failed), 6:32

Second quarter

LOA — Jamaroun Satterwhite 8 run (2-point good), 10:32

LOA — Ga'kuan Palmer 3 run (2-point good), 7:00

LOA — Palmer 2 run (2-point failed), 2:40

Third quarter

NOT — Team safety, 7:54

LOA — Hart 50 pass from Nelms (2-point good), 0:48

Fourth quarter

NOT — Dorian Pollard 7 pass from Rogers (2-point failed), 7:29

LOA — Jamari Payne 19 pass from Nelms (2-point failed), 5:54

LOA — Satterwhite 54 run (2-point good), 3:09