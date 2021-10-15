Hughley, Rebels run all over rival Dadeville

It was the Juicy Hughley show on Friday night.

The Reeltown senior running back used a mix of strength, speed and pure physicality to run all over Dadeville in a Class 3A Region 4 game. Hughley finished with a staggering 190 yards of offense — not including his more than 100 yards on special teams — and led the Rebels to a 36-14 victory.

“He’s finally actually healthy now and you can tell,” Reeltown coach Matt Johnson said. “He’s getting some really great reps in practice. He’s a workhorse, and he’s come a long way. We can’t talk about him without mentioning the offensive line because they did a phenomenal job today.”

Early on, the rivalry matchup looked like it was going to be a defensive battle. After trading three-and-outs to start the game, Dadeville made a great defensive stand in the red zone for a turnover on downs. But after the Tigers had another quick punt, it was all Reeltown from then on.

Hughley scored on the Rebels’ next four possessions.

The first was a 14-yard score in which Hughley battled his way in, shaking a Dadeville defender off his back en route to the end zone. He then scored from 6 yards out and called his own name on the two-point conversion to put Reeltown ahead 16-0 early in the second.