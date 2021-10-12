‘Incredible’: Auburn High girls flag football makes history, wins first two games ever

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the second half, quarterback Lilli Wellbaum was unleashed as she tossed for two scores, including a 35-yard bomb to a wide-open Jay Milner running down the sideline.

And Auburn High picked up the win in the program’s first ever girls’ flag football game. The sport is sponsored for the first time this fall by the AHSAA.

In the second game, a pair of pick-sixes and four touchdown passes propelled Auburn High to its second victory with a 48-0 shut out of Booker T. Washington.

Wellbaum tossed for two scores as she began the game with a 10-yard touchdown strike and later unleashed another deep touchdown pass to Milner. Along with Wellbaum’s two touchdown passes, Jordan Wilson got in on the action as she delivered touchdown passes from 11 yards and 7 yards out.

Not to be outdone, Auburn High’s defense turned defense into offense in both the first and second half.

A 15-yard pick-six by Lanyaha Bowens in the first half was followed up with a 50-yard pick-six by Milan Garner in the second half. Both Bowens and Garner snatched the ball out of the air and outran the offense for scores.