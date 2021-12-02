'It doesn't get any better': Central-Phenix City's Patrick, Caleb Nix cherish final game together

Central-Phenix City quarterback Caleb Nix hadn't really considered the magnitude of the situation Wednesday until his father, Central head coach Patrick Nix, said something a few days before.
The Red Devils were practicing for the AHSAA Class 7A state title game when Patrick started to correct Caleb, his senior quarterback. As the elder Nix prepared to impart a bit of wisdom to his youngest son, he stopped himself; at this point, Patrick decided, Caleb had heard enough of what Dad had to say.
"He went to get onto me but then was like, 'Ah, I'll just let your next coach do it,'" Caleb said. "It really hit me because I've never had a different coach. It's really special to be coached by your dad."
Wednesday's state championship game loss provided a bittersweet ending for Caleb's high school career and Patrick's time coaching his sons. Patrick continued the tradition started by his father, longtime high school coach Conrad Nix, and reached incredible heights over the years with oldest son Bo then Caleb serving as their teams' leader on offense.
"There's no way you can put it into words, the opportunity to coach your boys and coach in three state championships with them," Patrick said. "It's incredible."
Caleb was along for the ride when Patrick and Bo worked together to wow at Scottsboro and later Pinson Valley. While those experiences were formative for Caleb, he pointed to a time even before that, back when Patrick was still coaching at the collegiate level.
Two years after his stint as the Miami Hurricanes' offensive coordinator, Patrick moved his family to Charleston, South Carolina, where Patrick was Charleston Southern's wide receivers coach from 2010-12. Since Caleb and Bo didn't play tackle football growing up, the kids got their football fill on the Buccaneers' practice field.
"Every Sunday we'd go out there after the game on Saturday," Bo recalled in July. "Dad would finish watching video, and my brother and I, we'd get one other person and we'd play two-on-two football on one of the smaller fields in the back. That's really when I really knew I loved the game of football."
Bo didn't start playing until his seventh-grade year, but in short order he established himself and delivered countless victories and plenty of buzz. Patrick coached Bo all along the way, and the two reached the pinnacle of high school football in Alabama by helping Pinson Valley capture back-to-back championships in 2017 and 2018.
To little surprise, Bo took home the Alabama's Mr. Football award in 2018 before moving on to Auburn.
Caleb served as Pinson Valley's backup quarterback during the Indians' 10-win 2019 campaign before he and Patrick came to Central.
Caleb split quarterback duties with Trey Miles during a 2020 season in which Central won eight games and reached the state semifinals. The year was difficult at times for Caleb and Patrick due to limitations caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but as restrictions ceased and the Red Devils spent more time together, they recognized Central had the potential to do something special.
"Really throughout the spring, we were able to all be a team, and it was like, we really felt like a team. We were all together," Caleb said.
That perceived chemistry turned into tangible results.
Central was dominant throughout the fall and piled up points thanks to an offense orchestrated by Caleb. In the Red Devils' first 13 games, the senior threw for 2,655 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions and also rushed 618 yards and 11 additional scores.
Those performances led to Wednesday night's showdown with Thompson, one that ultimately didn't play out in Central's favor.
Caleb didn't hesitate to share how disappointing the loss was, but he spoke glowingly about the program's future and told the younger players it was their turn to chase the blue-map trophy. Patrick voiced how proud he was of his team, which fell behind 24-0 before battling back with 22 points in the second half.
Patrick said Caleb's departure means he'll have to really start coaching again since both his sons were so in tune with their father's offense and what was expected each and every play.
While Patrick and Caleb's final game together didn't have the storybook ending they worked for, it didn't make their journey to that moment any less meaningful.
"It's been an incredible honor to coach Caleb, and [we had] an unbelievable year this year. As a dad, it doesn't get any better. As a coach, it doesn't get any better," Patrick said. "I'm just very thankful that God allowed me to have this opportunity with both my boys. It's hard to believe that it's over. It's going to be a tough night to go to bed tonight."