'It doesn't get any better': Central-Phenix City's Patrick, Caleb Nix cherish final game together

"Really throughout the spring, we were able to all be a team, and it was like, we really felt like a team. We were all together," Caleb said.

That perceived chemistry turned into tangible results.

Central was dominant throughout the fall and piled up points thanks to an offense orchestrated by Caleb. In the Red Devils' first 13 games, the senior threw for 2,655 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions and also rushed 618 yards and 11 additional scores.

Those performances led to Wednesday night's showdown with Thompson, one that ultimately didn't play out in Central's favor.

Caleb didn't hesitate to share how disappointing the loss was, but he spoke glowingly about the program's future and told the younger players it was their turn to chase the blue-map trophy. Patrick voiced how proud he was of his team, which fell behind 24-0 before battling back with 22 points in the second half.

Patrick said Caleb's departure means he'll have to really start coaching again since both his sons were so in tune with their father's offense and what was expected each and every play.

While Patrick and Caleb's final game together didn't have the storybook ending they worked for, it didn't make their journey to that moment any less meaningful.

"It's been an incredible honor to coach Caleb, and [we had] an unbelievable year this year. As a dad, it doesn't get any better. As a coach, it doesn't get any better," Patrick said. "I'm just very thankful that God allowed me to have this opportunity with both my boys. It's hard to believe that it's over. It's going to be a tough night to go to bed tonight."