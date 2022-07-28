‘It matters even more’: Opelika-Auburn High rivalry back to being a region showdown this season

Bryce Speakman remembers.

It’s ancient history to most of his classmates, and most the players over at Auburn High, but the Opelika senior remembers when those two schools would battle in region games back before 2014, with playoff implications added to the already intense rivalry games.

Bryce Speakman, the son of Opelika head coach Erik Speakman, was on the sidelines back then, plugged in even when he was 10 years old or younger. He dreamed of the chance to play in one of those rivalry games with region championship implications or even state championship implications in the playoffs.

This season, he’ll finally have his chance.

Opelika has moved up to Class 7A this offseason, joining Region 2-7A alongside familiar faces Auburn High and Central-Phenix City — and making for a hot topic at high school media days this week as teams around the area get set to open fall camp.

Some teams which didn’t practice in the spring have already had the chance to open up fall practice this past week. Others will get in gear soon — with all eyes on the season-opening Friday on Aug. 19.

And plenty of eyes around the twin cities will be on the Sept. 30 showdown between Opelika and Auburn High, now a region game again for the first time since 2014 when Auburn High was placed in Class 7A and Opelika remained in Class 6A.

“The challenge of moving up to 7A is something that really excites me,” said Bryce Speakman, now a senior wide receiver for the Bulldogs, at the High School Media Days event this week organized by Fox Sports The Game 910 AM and 1310 AM.

“I know he said that most (young people) don’t remember us playing Auburn and Central when they’re in our region, but I grew up on the field as a water boy or ball boy, and it’s just something that I always remember wanting, to play against them when — sure, it matters when you have them in your non-region, but it matters even more when they’re in the region and potentially playing them in the playoffs, so it’s something that really excites me.”

Since Auburn High and Central were placed in the then-new-7A in 2014, Opelika’s rivalries with both teams have continued in the form of non-region games over the past eight seasons. This year, those games will be region games once again.

With there being only 16 teams in the Class 7A playoffs, the probability is also high that there could be rivalry rematches in the playoffs if all three of those teams make the postseason.

Whereas the Speakmans have been a part of the rivalry for almost all of Bryce’s life, this year is only the second go-around in the rivalry for Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge, who is starting his second season with the Tigers — but he’s already seen the importance of the rivalry, and already seen it grow with it becoming a region game again.

“It just puts another check mark over that game,” Etheredge said at media days. “That game is a huge game every year, but to have it as a region game, it just puts a little more emphasis on it. It’s for seeding in the region, it’s for playoffs — it has a lot of implications now. So it adds a little bit more mystique to that rivalry.

“I think that walking in that game last year, going into that game, and I’ve been a part of some great rivalries — Battle of Murder Creek — some really good rivalries, and I think the Opelika-Auburn rivalry is right up there with the top rivalries in the state. We’re going to take that game very, very serious. It’s right across town. That’s one you circle on the calendar before the season starts.”

This year’s rivalry game will be at Auburn High’s Duck Samford Stadium on Sept. 30.

Before then, Opelika will host fellow rival Central on Sept. 9 in Bulldog Stadium.

“The Auburn game is always such a huge game, and now it goes back to having a big impact on your region standings,” Erik Speakman said. “Since 2014, we would play them and it was more of a measuring stick game — see where your team is. Auburn, Central, compared to a 6A team is always similar to a third- or fourth-round game, so you could always kind of see where is it going to fall when you get those rounds if you can get there late in the season. But yeah, it’ll be a bigger challenge now with them coming into the region as far as your region standings go.”