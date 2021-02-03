‘It’s a blessing’: More than 30 area football players celebrate signing on National Signing Day

Noah Warren could finally exhale.
“It’s been a journey — for real,” he said, finally at the finish line.
It’s the end of that journey, and the start of another.
Warren was one of more than 30 area football players in the class of 2021 who celebrated signing with colleges on Wednesday on National Signing Day. Many of them put pen to paper at the end of an exhausting recruiting cycle that saw COVID-19 throw everyone’s future in doubt.
But with relief in his voice Wednesday, Warren, the defensive back from Auburn High, could say he’s achieved a dream come true.
Now he’s excited to get to work and achieve more of those dreams.
Warner signed with Shorter University — one of many area athletes highlighted this week by the Opelika-Auburn News’ 2021 Football Signing Day Spotlight presented by the Hughston Clinic.
“The coaching staff, they’re wonderful,” Warren said of Shorter. “I went down there about two weeks ago and I really liked it.
“It’s just a family, and I can’t wait to go to work.”
He celebrated his signing at Auburn High on Wednesday alongside Lee Gregg, who signed with West Alabama, and Quay Nelms, who signed with Troy as a preferred walk-on.
They now join Auburn High’s three December signees at the next level — and countless more athletes pushing their careers forward in college.
“It was a dream come true,” said Nelms, who’s following in the footsteps of his famous cousin and Troy alum DeMarcus Ware. “I always dreamed about signing on National Signing Day and going to Troy.
“It’s just a dream come true.
Four more like them put pen to paper over at Central-Phenix City, marking six total signees for the Red Devils. Opelika had seven players sign.
Lanett has signed four to the next level, and Smiths Station, Beauregard, Beulah, Loachapoka, Notasulga and Glenwood all had players sign, too.
All of them have had their recruitments affected by COVID-19, with restrictions placed on travel and visits and with rosters at the next level more filled than ever after colleges offered blanket waivers for athletes to stay for another year.
Through it all, though, the class of 2021 stuck with those dreams all the way to the finish line on Wednesday.
Some are in the NCAA, some the NJCAA and some the NAIA — but for all of them, the dream continues.
“It was a blessing that I signed,” Warren said. “Most athletes, they didn’t get to sign, and so it’s just a blessing for me.”