‘It’s a blessing’: More than 30 area football players celebrate signing on National Signing Day

They now join Auburn High’s three December signees at the next level — and countless more athletes pushing their careers forward in college.

“It was a dream come true,” said Nelms, who’s following in the footsteps of his famous cousin and Troy alum DeMarcus Ware. “I always dreamed about signing on National Signing Day and going to Troy.

“It’s just a dream come true.

Four more like them put pen to paper over at Central-Phenix City, marking six total signees for the Red Devils. Opelika had seven players sign.

Lanett has signed four to the next level, and Smiths Station, Beauregard, Beulah, Loachapoka, Notasulga and Glenwood all had players sign, too.

All of them have had their recruitments affected by COVID-19, with restrictions placed on travel and visits and with rosters at the next level more filled than ever after colleges offered blanket waivers for athletes to stay for another year.

Through it all, though, the class of 2021 stuck with those dreams all the way to the finish line on Wednesday.

Some are in the NCAA, some the NJCAA and some the NAIA — but for all of them, the dream continues.