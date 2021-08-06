‘It’s been unbelievable’: Central-Phenix City alum Justyn Ross cleared to play at Clemson

Central-Phenix City alum Justyn Ross has cleared an important hurdle in his return to football.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Friday that Ross has been medically cleared to play pending some final paperwork. The news comes after Ross missed the 2020 season due to offseason spinal surgery.

“It’s been unbelievable watching his journey,” Swinney said via The Clemson Insider. “Just incredibly thankful for the doctors he’s had, but he put the work in.”

Swinney also said Ross is currently in COVID-19 protocol and won’t be practicing just yet.

"I'm so thankful to my family, coaches and teammates for their support, to the Clemson trainers and doctors for their hard work, and to my surgeon Dr. Okonkwo for believing this was possible," Ross wrote in part on social media. "I never take for granted the opportunity to wear the No. 8 jersey here at Clemson, and I am so blessed to be able to put it on again and go play the game I love."

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ross was considered one of the nation’s top wide receivers entering 2020 when his playing career truly came into jeopardy. Swinney announced last June that Ross would be out after an X-ray discovered he had a congenital fusion condition that required surgery.