‘It’s been unbelievable’: Central-Phenix City alum Justyn Ross cleared to play at Clemson

Central-Phenix City alum Justyn Ross has cleared an important hurdle in his return to football.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced Friday that Ross has been medically cleared to play pending some final paperwork. The news comes after Ross missed the 2020 season due to offseason spinal surgery.
“It’s been unbelievable watching his journey,” Swinney said via The Clemson Insider. “Just incredibly thankful for the doctors he’s had, but he put the work in.”
Swinney also said Ross is currently in COVID-19 protocol and won’t be practicing just yet.
"I'm so thankful to my family, coaches and teammates for their support, to the Clemson trainers and doctors for their hard work, and to my surgeon Dr. Okonkwo for believing this was possible," Ross wrote in part on social media. "I never take for granted the opportunity to wear the No. 8 jersey here at Clemson, and I am so blessed to be able to put it on again and go play the game I love."
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Ross was considered one of the nation’s top wide receivers entering 2020 when his playing career truly came into jeopardy. Swinney announced last June that Ross would be out after an X-ray discovered he had a congenital fusion condition that required surgery.
Ross established himself as one of Clemson’s top receiving targets in 2019, as he reeled in a team-high 66 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. His play helped pace a Tigers team that averaged just under 44 points per game and played in the program’s fourth national championship game in the last five years.
Ross’ sophomore performance followed a debut season in 2018 that ended with the ultimate bang.
After working his way into the lineup as the year went along, Ross became a star as the Tigers pummeled Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinals then decimated No. 1 Alabama in the title game. His performance against the Crimson Tide — one of the in-state schools he passed on when he committed to Clemson in February 2018 — was otherworldly, as he reeled in six catches for 153 yards and one touchdown to help hand Alabama a 44-16 defeat.
Ross ended his freshman season with 46 catches for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.
Ross came to Clemson as a four-star receiver and the state of Alabama’s top recruit thanks to an incredible run at Central. He wasted little time in becoming a star for the Red Devils, and he ended his time in high school by putting together a season in which he had 37 receptions for 730 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Ross’ play for Central in 2017 helped the Red Devils average 47.1 points per game and reach the Class 7A state semifinals.
“I think once he really gets into a football mindset where it’s 365 days out of the year with proper training, proper nutrition, proper lifting, proper speed training and proper development, I think you’re fixing to see a guy that’s unbelievable,” former Central head coach Jamey DuBose said prior to Ross’ senior year. “I think that you’re going to have somebody that has something you watch on your TV on Sundays.”
Ross’ recruitment was one of the biggest stories in the state that winter as he narrowed his choices down to Alabama, Auburn and Clemson. Ultimately, he chose the out-of-state Tigers, saying he made his final decision the night before National Signing Day.
Ross pointed to their ability to consistently churn out top-tier receiver talent to the NFL as one of the deciding factors.
“I was thinking about the 30-year-old Justyn. This decision right here could change my life for the better or for the worst,” Ross said upon signing. “[Developing and playing professionally] is the main goal right there. I feel like I have a good chance to do that there.”
Clemson opens the 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Georgia in Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.