‘It’s going to be a good game’: Beauregard visits Valley in region battle

It’ll feel a little different in the air on Friday night in Valley.
The same goes on fields across the area. Region play is opening for almost every team in the state, and that means that teams are playing for keeps, and that the push for the postseason begins right now.
The region standings is what decides whether a team makes the playoffs or not, in both the AHSAA and the AISA. Now it counts. Nearby Class 7A teams opened region action last week, but for Valley, Beauregard and many more teams in the area, leagues kick off tonight.
So it’ll mean that much more for the Hornets and Rams.
“It’s going to be a good game,” Valley quarterback Cam Dooley said. “First region game. I feel like we can pull it out and win.”
And it’ll mean that much more than it has for the last two years. Valley and Beauregard were old region foes back before Valley moved to Class 6A during realignment in 2020. The familiar foes kept their series going, though: Even though they spent 2020 and 2021 outside each other’s region, Valley and Beauregard still scheduled one another in non-region play. They’ve played each other every year since 2016.
And last year was the closest game by score in the 10-game series history: Valley survived an 18-7 win in Hornet Stadium.
Now, Beauregard is in its second season under head coach Justin Jones and looks to reverse that fortune, led by do-it-all star athlete Kyan Maloy, who was named a Super 8 Senior by the Opelika-Auburn News in the preseason.
Valley has its own rising star, though, in quarterback Cam Dooley, a junior who was thrust into the fire as a sophomore and has thrived, last week being named Opelika-Auburn News Player of the Week after a win over nearby rival Lanett.
Something’s got to give Friday night under the lights at the Sportsplex, though, and the winner will hold that much of a leg up on the playoff race suddenly under way.
The same goes for teams across the area opening region play this Friday: Now they’re playing for keeps.
PHOTOS: Lanett football vs. Valley
The Valley Rams gather on the field during pregame warmups. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Lanett Panthers gather on the field during pregame warmups. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett head coach Clifford Story looks on as the Panthers warmup before the game. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A Lanett fan looks on from the top of the stands. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Alabama state representative Debbie Wood donated $15,000 to the Lanett athletic program. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The "little dynamites" take the field with the Lanett cheerleaders during pregame. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The "little dynamites" take the field with the Lanett cheerleaders during pregame. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Lanett Panthers take the field for kickoff. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Two young Lanett fans wave their black and gold shakers as they await kickoff. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley quarterback Cam Dooley (1) throws a pass against Lanett on Aug. 26 in Lanett.
Adam Sparks ,
Valley's Tilyn Carrell (21) carries after a catch in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley's Jamarious Martin (6) catches a pass in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley quarterback Cam'ron Dooley (1) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley quarterback Cam'ron Dooley (1) strolls into the end zone for a touchdown in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley kicker Jose Sandoval (95) kicks off in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett's Elijah Whitfield (18) returns a kickoff in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The sunset paints the sky over Morgan Washburn Stadium during the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett's Nakia Bynum Jr. (7) carries down the sideline after a catch in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley's Tilyn Carrell (21) carries in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley quarterback Cam Dooley (1) throws a pass in the first half of the team’s game against Lanett on Aug. 26 in Lanett.
Adam Sparks,
Lanett's Alajawon Whitfield (0) carries after a catch in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley's Zanquerious Woody (20) intercepts a pass in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley's Chase Childs (5) catches a pass in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Lanett cheerleaders get the crowd involved during the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley receiver Jamarious Martin (6) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley receiver Jamarious Martin (6) catches a pass for a touchdown in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (2) throws a pass in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley's Zalarrious Turner (8) stands over Lanett's Donahvan Dyer (45) after making a tackle in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett's Keondae Huguley (8) celebrates after an interception in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett's Kejuan Greene (5) carries in the first half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A Valley High School majorette performs with the band at halftime. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Valley High School marching band performs at halftime. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
The Valley High School marching band performs at halftime. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett and Valley face off at the line at the start of the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley's Tilyn Carrell (21) bounces off Lanett's Elijah Whitfield (18) on a run in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett's Cameron Sutton (63) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett's Cameron Sutton (63) celebrates after recovering a fumble in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley's Robert White (59) lifts Lanett's Cadarius Guilbeau (1) during a tackle in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley's Jameson Harper (2) defends a pass intended for Lanett's Elijah Whitfield (18) in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley cheerleaders run through a routine after a Rams touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A Valley fan expresses displeasure with the officiating in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley quarterback Cam’ron Dooley (1) drags the Lanett defense into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
A Valley cheerleader takes the flag through the end zone after a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (2) carries in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Lanett's Christopher Martinex (75) drops into pass protection in the second half. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Valley's Kenneth Stephens (12) carries the "V" flag across the field after the game. Lanett vs Valley on Friday, Aug. 26 in Lanett, Ala.
Adam Sparks /
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!