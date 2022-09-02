‘It’s going to be a good game’: Beauregard visits Valley in region battle

It’ll feel a little different in the air on Friday night in Valley.

The same goes on fields across the area. Region play is opening for almost every team in the state, and that means that teams are playing for keeps, and that the push for the postseason begins right now.

The region standings is what decides whether a team makes the playoffs or not, in both the AHSAA and the AISA. Now it counts. Nearby Class 7A teams opened region action last week, but for Valley, Beauregard and many more teams in the area, leagues kick off tonight.

So it’ll mean that much more for the Hornets and Rams.

“It’s going to be a good game,” Valley quarterback Cam Dooley said. “First region game. I feel like we can pull it out and win.”

And it’ll mean that much more than it has for the last two years. Valley and Beauregard were old region foes back before Valley moved to Class 6A during realignment in 2020. The familiar foes kept their series going, though: Even though they spent 2020 and 2021 outside each other’s region, Valley and Beauregard still scheduled one another in non-region play. They’ve played each other every year since 2016.

And last year was the closest game by score in the 10-game series history: Valley survived an 18-7 win in Hornet Stadium.

Now, Beauregard is in its second season under head coach Justin Jones and looks to reverse that fortune, led by do-it-all star athlete Kyan Maloy, who was named a Super 8 Senior by the Opelika-Auburn News in the preseason.

Valley has its own rising star, though, in quarterback Cam Dooley, a junior who was thrust into the fire as a sophomore and has thrived, last week being named Opelika-Auburn News Player of the Week after a win over nearby rival Lanett.

Something’s got to give Friday night under the lights at the Sportsplex, though, and the winner will hold that much of a leg up on the playoff race suddenly under way.

The same goes for teams across the area opening region play this Friday: Now they’re playing for keeps.