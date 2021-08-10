It's a new year but the same standard for Chambers Academy football. Can the Rebels make it back to the title game?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
It’s a new year for Chambers Academy.
But it’s the same standard.
Chambers Academy enters 2021 with the same goal it has had for at least the last six years: Contend for a state championship and try to win a ring.
In each of those six years, the Rebels have at least made it to the big dance. Chambers Academy has made it to the state championship games six straight times, winning the title twice, in 2018 and 2020.
Through all their recent success, one thing the Rebels haven’t done is repeat, and they’ll try to do that this year with another stacked team.
Chambers Academy is losing the winningest class in program history, but reloading with a big rising senior class.
“We’ll have 20 senior football players on our team, which is really a testament to our program,” Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen said. “We’re very excited.”
Electrifying receiver TY Trammel is back after a stellar season last fall, becoming the first player with more than 1,000 receiving yards in Allen’s long tenure at Chambers Academy.
Fellow receiver John White will team with him to offer a one-two punch to secondaries, while senior Jordan Benbrook anchors the backfield at running back.
“We’re just going to look to get the ball to our playmakers and let them do what they do best,” Benbrook said.
DEFENSE
Benbrook plays strong safety for the Rebels on defense, which will benefit from those big participation numbers.
Allen said he’ll have a fresh lineup of starters on the defensive line who are different players from the starters on the offensive line — keeping fresh bodies in trenches while most players play both ways.
“We think we’ve got a chance to have a good football team again,” Allen said. “We’ve built our program from the ground up. We really believe in what we do. And we’re not going to change from that; we’re not going to compromise.
“We’ve set the bar pretty high, and again that’s going to be the standard that we’re looking to accomplish. We want to win a state championship. We want to go out in style with these 20 seniors.”
The Chambers Academy defense allowed 12.8 points per game last season.
“We do have some big shoes to fill after all the seniors we lost last year, but it just takes practice and we’re going to work hard for it and make it up and try to be as good as we were last year,” senior center Wyatt Cain said.