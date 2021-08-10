It's a new year but the same standard for Chambers Academy football. Can the Rebels make it back to the title game?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

It’s a new year for Chambers Academy.

But it’s the same standard.

Chambers Academy enters 2021 with the same goal it has had for at least the last six years: Contend for a state championship and try to win a ring.

In each of those six years, the Rebels have at least made it to the big dance. Chambers Academy has made it to the state championship games six straight times, winning the title twice, in 2018 and 2020.

Through all their recent success, one thing the Rebels haven’t done is repeat, and they’ll try to do that this year with another stacked team.

Chambers Academy is losing the winningest class in program history, but reloading with a big rising senior class.

“We’ll have 20 senior football players on our team, which is really a testament to our program,” Chambers Academy head coach Jason Allen said. “We’re very excited.”