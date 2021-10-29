Jalyn Daniels ignites Tallassee as Tigers finish regular season with home win

TALLASSEE — Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels jumped up and celebrated with the mascot.

After scoring his second rushing touchdown of the night, Daniels and Tallassee’s costumed tiger quickly met in mid-air before Daniels returned to the sideline.

Daniels cherished his final regular-season home game at Tallassee — seemingly celebrating it with everyone he could.

Daniels led the Tallassee offense with four rushing touchdowns, and the Tigers used a 20-point fourth quarter to survive Carroll in a 41-35 win Friday night.

Daniels was unstoppable against the Eagles as he finished the evening with 129 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 11 carries.

“He’s one step away from a touchdown every time he touches the ball,” said Tallassee head coach Mike Battles.

Through three quarters of play, Daniels had scored all three of Tallassee’s touchdowns as they were all tied up with Carroll at 21-all.

In the fourth quarter, Daniels wasn’t the only Tiger that scored as quarterback Tyler Ellis muscled his way into the end zone to put the Tigers up 27-21.