Jalyn Daniels ignites Tallassee as Tigers finish regular season with home win
PREP FOOTBALL

Jalyn Daniels ignites Tallassee as Tigers finish regular season with home win

Tallassee

Tallassee's Jalyn Daniels comes off the field during the team's game against Carroll on Friday night in Tallassee.

 JAKE WEESE/

TALLASSEE — Tallassee running back Jalyn Daniels jumped up and celebrated with the mascot.

After scoring his second rushing touchdown of the night, Daniels and Tallassee’s costumed tiger quickly met in mid-air before Daniels returned to the sideline.

Daniels cherished his final regular-season home game at Tallassee — seemingly celebrating it with everyone he could.

Daniels led the Tallassee offense with four rushing touchdowns, and the Tigers used a 20-point fourth quarter to survive Carroll in a 41-35 win Friday night.

Daniels was unstoppable against the Eagles as he finished the evening with 129 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 11 carries.

“He’s one step away from a touchdown every time he touches the ball,” said Tallassee head coach Mike Battles.

Through three quarters of play, Daniels had scored all three of Tallassee’s touchdowns as they were all tied up with Carroll at 21-all.

In the fourth quarter, Daniels wasn’t the only Tiger that scored as quarterback Tyler Ellis muscled his way into the end zone to put the Tigers up 27-21.

After Ellis’ touchdown, Carroll threatened at times but was never able to tie the game up again or take the lead.

Even Daniels’ fourth touchdown of the night wasn’t enough to put Carroll away as they scored on the ensuing drive to make it a one-score game again.

But Tallassee’s backup running back Zavion Carr put the game out of reach as he bulldozed his way through a sea of white jerseys for a touchdown. The Tigers ran the exact same play on the ensuing conversion attempt, and Carr had no trouble blasting his way again through Carroll’s defense.

Tallassee entered Friday night locked in a three-way tie in Region 4-5A with its playoff seeding set to be determined by rare tiebreakers buried deep in the rulebook and still pending Friday’s results. Late Friday night, the AHSAA listed Tallassee as the No. 3 seed coming out of the region on its Class 5A playoff bracket.

With that playoff seeding uncertain Friday night, the Tallassee senior class was determined to go out with a win.

“It’s important for all our seniors to play well in their last home game,” Battles said. “I thought they did, and I thought our kids just played hard. They had to gut this one out.”

Tallassee 41, Carroll 35

TAL — 7 7 7 20 — 41

CAR — 7 7 7 14 — 35

First quarter

CAR – Keyshawn Cole 3 run (kick good), 9:16

TAL – Jalyn Daniels 19 run (kick is good), 3:42

Second quarter

TAL – Daniels 34 run (kick is good), 10:33

CAR – Steve Mcintosh 12 pass from Cole (kick good), 6:29

Third quarter

TAL – Daniels 3 run (kick good) 10:58

CAR – Takoda Mcleod 27 pass from Cole (kick good), 6:49

Fourth quarter

TAL – Tyler Ellis 2 run (kick no good) 11:45

TAL – Daniels 22 run (conversion no good), 7:33

CAR – Peyton Plott 60 pass from Cole (kick good), 5:57

TAL – Zavion Carr 4 run (conversion good), 1:57

CAR – Jordan Killings 66 pass from Cole (kick good), 1:42

Tags

