Jamaroun Satterwhite, Klark Cleveland and Johnni Cesena are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Central vs Loachapoka high school football - 2022

Loachapoka Indian's Jamaroun Satterwhite (4) celebrates a touchdown during the Central vs Loachapoka game on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Eric Starling for the O-A News

Nominees for Player of the Week are here! Nominees are compiled by the O-A News staff every week and the winner is decided by reader vote. Vote here or below.

Jamaroun Satterwhite, running back

Loachapoka

Satterwhite tallied four touchdowns and two takeaways, rushing for 125 yards and three touchdowns in Loachapoka’s 48-12 win over Central-Hayneville. On defense, he pulled down and interception and returned a fumble for another touchdown.

Enterprise vs Auburn high school football - 2021

Auburn’s Klark Cleveland (25) celebrates a sack against Enterprise on Friday at Duck Samford Stadium.

Klark Cleveland, middle linebacker

Auburn High

Cleveland had five tackles for loss in the middle of a suffocating Auburn High defense on Friday night. Auburn High’s defense held the Jeff Davis offense to -9 total yards in the game and recorded a shutout on the scoreboard with a 31-0 win.

Opelika vs Central 9.9.22

Opelika's Johnni Cesena (47) celebrates after kicking the game-winning field goal in overtime. Opelika vs Central on Friday, Sept. 9 in Opelika, Ala.

Johnni Cesena, kicker

Opelika

Cesena kicked a game-winner for the ages for Opelika, booting through a 25-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Bulldogs to a 17-14 win over Central-Phenix City. Central entered the game ranked No. 1 in the state in the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:
