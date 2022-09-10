Jamaroun Satterwhite, Klark Cleveland and Johnni Cesena are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Nominees for Player of the Week are here! Nominees are compiled by the O-A News staff every week and the winner is decided by reader vote. Vote here or below.

Jamaroun Satterwhite, running back

Loachapoka

Satterwhite tallied four touchdowns and two takeaways, rushing for 125 yards and three touchdowns in Loachapoka’s 48-12 win over Central-Hayneville. On defense, he pulled down and interception and returned a fumble for another touchdown.

Klark Cleveland, middle linebacker

Auburn High

Cleveland had five tackles for loss in the middle of a suffocating Auburn High defense on Friday night. Auburn High’s defense held the Jeff Davis offense to -9 total yards in the game and recorded a shutout on the scoreboard with a 31-0 win.

Johnni Cesena, kicker

Opelika

Cesena kicked a game-winner for the ages for Opelika, booting through a 25-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Bulldogs to a 17-14 win over Central-Phenix City. Central entered the game ranked No. 1 in the state in the ASWA’s Class 7A rankings.