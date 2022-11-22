Jasaveion Moore drops 30, Loachapoka boys top BTW-magnet

On Jasaveion Moore’s 30 points, the Loachapoka boys basketball team topped Booker T. Washington magnet school in Montgomery 57-40 on Tuesday at the Larry Chapman Foundation Classic.

Moore also recorded seven rebounds and six steals in the win.

Khamani Key had a double-double for Loachapoka with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Jamari Payne neared one with 14 rebounds to go along with seven points.

The Indians bounced back from a 61-42 loss to Pike Road on Monday at the tournament. Moore and Payne both scored 14 points in that game while Key reached double figures with 10.

Similarly, the Loachapoka girls split two games in two days at the tournament.

Jasmyn Thomas led the way for Loachapoka in both games. She scored 26 points for Loachapoka in a 43-23 win over Montgomery Academy on Monday. On Tuesday, she scored 15 points for Loachapoka in a 38-30 loss to Brewbaker Tech.