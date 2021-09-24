 Skip to main content
Javuntae Holley, Caleb Nix and Robert Calhoun are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
Javuntae Holley, Caleb Nix and Robert Calhoun are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Beulah High vs Dadeville football - 2020 (copy)

Dadeville High's Ja'vuntae Holley (3) breaks off another big run against Beulah on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

 Eric Starling/For the O-A News

Javuntae Holley, running back

Dadeville

Holley delivered in the fourth quarter of the Tigers' game against LaFayette on Friday. The senior ended his night with 62 rushing yards and delivered the game-winning touchdown with 41 seconds left in a 15-12 victory.

Caleb Nix, quarterback

Central-Phenix City

Nix helped the Central passing game show out in a big way Friday night. The senior was 11-of-17 passing for 169 yards and threw three touchdowns to three different receivers in the Red Devils’ big victory over Opelika.

Robert Calhoun, quarterback

Russell County

Calhoun made plays throughout the Warriors' big win over Beauregard. The sophomore finished the night 14-for-19 with 223 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.

