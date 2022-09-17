 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week Nominees

JC Hart, George Meyers and Da’vaioun Williams are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Notasulga vs Loachapoka high school football - 2022

Loachapoka Indian's Jacorious Hart (2) celebrates in the back of the endzone during the Notasulga vs Loachapoka game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.

 Eric Starling for the O-A News

JC Hart, defensive back/wide receiver

Loachapoka

Hart rolled up two receiving touchdowns with 94 receiving yards while also recording a 46-yard punt return and an interception on defense. Better yet, he helped Loachapoka end an eight-game losing skid in the ever-important Battle of Highway 14.

Lee-Scott vs Glenwood

Lee-Scott's George Meyers (2) celebrates after a touchdown run in the first half. Lee-Scott Academy vs Glenwood on Friday, Sept. 16 in Auburn, Ala.

George Meyers, running back

Lee-Scott

Meyers finished with 82 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Lee-Scott’s 35-16 win over rival Glenwood. Lee-Scott is off to an undefeated start to the season, highlighted by Friday’s big win over the rival Gators.

Jefferson Davis vs Auburn high school football - 2022

Auburn's Da'vaioun Williams (5) carries up the middle for a first down during the Jefferson Davis vs Auburn game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

Da’vaioun Williams, running back

Auburn High

Williams rolled up three rushing touchdowns for Auburn High in its blowout 58-7 win on the road at Lee-Montgomery on Thursday. Auburn High is off to a 5-0 start to the season and is ranked No. 1 in the Class 7A rankings by the ASWA.

