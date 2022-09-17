JC Hart, George Meyers and Da’vaioun Williams are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

JC Hart, defensive back/wide receiver

Loachapoka

Hart rolled up two receiving touchdowns with 94 receiving yards while also recording a 46-yard punt return and an interception on defense. Better yet, he helped Loachapoka end an eight-game losing skid in the ever-important Battle of Highway 14.

George Meyers, running back

Lee-Scott

Meyers finished with 82 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in Lee-Scott’s 35-16 win over rival Glenwood. Lee-Scott is off to an undefeated start to the season, highlighted by Friday’s big win over the rival Gators.

Da’vaioun Williams, running back

Auburn High

Williams rolled up three rushing touchdowns for Auburn High in its blowout 58-7 win on the road at Lee-Montgomery on Thursday. Auburn High is off to a 5-0 start to the season and is ranked No. 1 in the Class 7A rankings by the ASWA.