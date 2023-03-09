The Loachapoka High School baseball program marked Jeff Klein Day on Thursday at the ballfield, honoring the school’s late coach with a balloon release and the unveiling of a banner with his name and number in centerfield.

Klein’s wife and three sons attended. Klein died in April 2022 shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

The three sons, Cannon, Coley and Clayton, all threw out first pitches. The Loachapoka team wore special jerseys with ‘Klein’ on the nameplate.

Klein played quarterback at Auburn University and in recent years taught and coached at Loachapoka, where the impact he made on the school and community is still celebrated.

“It’s something that’s been on my mind ever since the day he passed,” said new Loachapoka head coach Travis Carswell. Carswell coached baseball with Klein as an assistant in each of the last two seasons and took over as head baseball coach late last season when Klein passed. “We’ve got to do something to honor the guy that really laid the foundation for the baseball program.”

Loachapoka opened its season Thursday against Bullock County. Carswell called Thursday’s Jeff Klein Day celebration the inaugural celebration, hoping to celebrate it annually and maybe one day grow it into a tournament named in Klein’s honor — remembering the work Klein put into growing the Loachapoka baseball program.

“He put his stamp on it,” Carswell said. “That’s the thing that I’ve really tried to drive home with the kids, is: It’s bigger than baseball. He could’ve easily been an assistant coach at Auburn High or Opelika or some of these other bigger schools, but he chose Loachapoka for a reason. And that was because he loved kids and he loved the game of baseball.

“We just want to make sure we keep his name alive. Because, his wife has three boys, that’s something that they have to always know: That their dad accomplished so much more. Even though he passed away at a young age, he did so much for the community over here.”

Carswell said he was just recently looking over old photos Klein had shown him of how Loachapoka’s ballfield used to be, thinking about the work Klein did out on the field to get grass grown and mowed and in line. At a Class 1A school with limited resources, Klein had to do nearly all the work shaping up the team’s field himself, and he embraced the work.

Carswell joined Klein’s staff before the 2021 season.

“He used to tease me a lot: ‘Man, I finally got somebody who can help me get this field straight,’” Carswell laughed. “We used to love it, man. We’d go out there and haul sand and dirt, level it off. We put together the pitching mound. He pounded dirt and he said, ‘Man, I think we’re still off by a couple inches,’ and we’re out there trying to eyeball it.

“We just had fun. It was like we already knew each other.”

Carswell said Klein welcomed him to the school with open arms and the two bonded immediately. They’re both from central Georgia and while Klein transferred from Auburn to Citadel as a graduate in the early 2000’s and broke quarterback records there, Carswell had actually studied at Citadel too, earlier in the 90’s. He remembers quoting Major League with Klein out at practice — “Just a bit outside!” — and the unconventional drills they had to come up with given the resources they had, like pinning a tire to a post and having the players swing away.

Just this week, Carswell said he’s working with a new player on the team who’s a good athlete and a junior in high school, but who hasn’t ever played baseball before. They’ve put him up on the mound and are just working on throwing strikes. It’s that kind of a challenge that Carswell said Klein embraced: Loachapoka doesn’t have kids coming through from feeder teams that have played a lot of travel ball, ready-made and knowing how to turn a double play. Instead, the coaches are trying to grow the game with that segment of kids, and Klein enjoyed that part of the work, introduced the game he loved to new players.

“We’re in an area that baseball is not the fan favorite. It’s football, then basketball. And he understood that. He would tell me all the time: ‘Now, Travis, we’re not in Georgia now.’ I said, ‘What you mean?’ And he said, ‘We’ve got to make these kids love baseball,’” Carswell laughed. “And I see that now, what he was saying.

“He’d say, ‘We’ve got to make ’em, baby. We’ve got to make ’em.’”

Now, the coaches and players at Loachapoka are simply trying to carry on what Klein helped make.