Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees.
EAST ALABAMA ORTHOPAEDICS & SPORTS MEDICINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

Beulah-Reel2-OA.jpg

Reeltown’s Juicy Hughley looks for running room on Friday night.

 Lizi Arbogast/For the O-A News

Juicy Hughley, running back

Reeltown

Hughley exploded for five total touchdowns including four touchdowns on offense and a kickoff return for a touchdown in Reeltown’s 36-14 win over Dadeville. Hughley rolled up 190 yards on offense and 116 return yards on special teams.

Nick Farrow, running back

Loachapoka

Farrow ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries and Loachapoka defeated Autaugaville 26-14.

Jordan Benbrook, running back

Chambers Academy

Benbrook ran for 266 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries as Chambers Academy rolled over Macon-East 35-19. The Rebels clinched the AISA’s Region 1-AA with the victory.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:

Vote for the Opelika-Auburn News’ Player of the Week at OANow.com. Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. (Central) Tuesday night.

*During the season, if a player wins Player of the Week, he is ineligible to be nominated the following week. He is eligible two weeks later.

