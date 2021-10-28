‘Just had fun’: Red Devils romp over Oxford in regular-season finale

PHENIX CITY — Central-Phenix City dominated on all phases on senior night in its 53-7 win over the Oxford Yellow Jackets.

Last year, Central fell to Oxford in a thriller between the two team 32-31. However, on Thursday night, it was all Red Devils in the non-region matchup.

“I think we pretty much dominated in all phases,” said Central head coach Patrick Nix. “It was what we expect and why we do what we do.”

The Red Devils wasted no time getting things started as senior quarterback Caleb Nix connected with senior Tommy Griffin Jr. for a 65-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.

Central would add three more touchdowns and a field goal before the Yellow Jackets found their first first down in the second quarter. Before halftime, senior running back Jaimel Johnson rushed for his second touchdown of the night from two yards out. The score at halftime was 46-0.

Oxford would eat up the running clock in the third quarter keeping the Red Devils offense off the field until the fourth.

However, after a turnover on downs by the Yellow Jackets it would take three plays for the Red Devils to score again. Sophomore, Zack Simmons would break free for a 25-yard touchdown and hammer the last nail in the coffin.