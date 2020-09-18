Kadarius Zackery’s big plays push Lanett past LaFayette

What appeared destined to be an offensive shootout early soon proved to be anything but. The scoring for either side was dormant over the next six possessions, as Lanett and LaFayette traded four punts, an interception and a turnover on downs between them.

The fifth punt on the seventh possession proved to be Zackery’s time to shine on special teams.

As a wall of blocking developing upfield, Zackery caught the ball deep in Lanett territory and accelerated to his left as he sought a running lane. His teammates gave him just what he needed, and once he raced past midfield it was clear he had in fact delivered a much-needed house call for Lanett.

“As soon as I caught the punt, all I seen was green. I knew I was fixing to take off, and I just scored,” Zackery said. “It just felt great, knowing that the team just leaned on me and I could just produce for them.”

The two sides battled through a scoreless third quarter thanks in large part to the overwhelming Lanett defense. Every time it appeared LaFayette had a chance to sustain a scoring drive, the Bulldogs came through with either a well-timed sack or one of the Panthers’ four interceptions on the night.