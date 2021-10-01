Kaden Cooper scores three touchdowns, Opelika runs past Russell County

Opelika running back Kaden Cooper was nearly unstoppable on the ground with three rushing touchdowns in Opelika’s 52-35 win over Russell County Friday.
Cooper weaved his way through the defense in Friday’s win as he finished the day with 16 carries for 122 yards and those three scores.
“I always want to get the ball,” Cooper said.
Opelika moved to 4-3 with the win and 4-0 in Region 2-6A.
Fellow Opelika running back Jayden Doolittle began Friday night’s rushing attack with a 62-yard touchdown as he slipped through Russell County defenders before out-running the defense for the score to put Opelika up 10-0.
Russell County responded with a 5-yard rushing touchdown from running back Drew Pickett as Pickett hurdled a defender and landed in the end zone for the score.
Twice during Friday’s game, the Warriors cut the lead to three, but both times Opelika responded and extended the lead.
Cooper’s first score came off a direct snap as he quickly cut to the left and ran into the end zone to cap off a 14-point second quarter for the Bulldogs. Cooper wasn’t the only Opelika running back to find the end zone in the quarter as JaKori Thornton ran up the middle and outran the defense for a 25-yard score.
“All three running backs, Kaden, [Jayden Doolite] and [Jakori Thornton], all toted the rock pretty good tonight,” said Opelika head coach Erik Speakman. “They did a great job of running hard.”
Coming out of halftime up 10 at 24-14, Opelika and Cooper ran away with it as the Bulldogs scored 28 points in the third quarter. Cooper’s second and third touchdowns of the night came in the quarter and helped Opelika pull away.
“I’m really proud of my O-line,” Cooper said. “They really stepped to this game.”
Opelika was up 52-21 to start the fourth and made substitutions, but Russell County added two late touchdowns in the quarter to make it a 52-35 final.
With the win, the Bulldogs keep in control of the region standings. They’ll return home to host Lee-Montgomery next Friday. With the loss, Russell County falls to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in region play. The Warriors will face Sidney Lanier on the road next Friday.
Opelika 52, Russell County 35
OPE – 10 14 28 0 – 52
RUS – 0 14 7 14 – 35
First quarter
OPE – Charles Gagliano 25 field goal, 7:54
OPE – Jayden Doolittle 62 (kick good), 1:59
Second quarter
RUS – Drew Pickett 5 run (kick good), 8:40
OPE – JaKori Thornton 25 run (kick good), 5:38
RUS – AJ Black 48 pass from Robert Calhoun (kick good), 5:09
OPE – Cooper 2 run (kick good), 3:34
Third quarter
OPE – Cooper 1 run (kick good), 11:16
RUS – DJ Epps 62 run (kick good), 10:51
OPE – Javvontay Conner 53 pass from Roman Gagliano (kick good), 10:07
OPE – Blocked punt recovered for score (kick good), 8:01
OPE – Cooper 3 run (kick good), 0:16
Fourth quarter
RUS – Black 6 run (kick good), 6:08
RUS – Calhoun 7 run (kick good), 1:05