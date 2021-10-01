 Skip to main content
Karmello English, Kaden Cooper and Tyrese McCullough are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
0 Comments

  • Updated
  • 0
Central vs Opelika

Opelika's Kaden Cooper (23) carries in the first half. Central vs Opelika on Friday, Sept. 24 in Phenix City, Ala.

 Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News

Karmello English, wide receiver

Central-Phenix City

English was a pivotal part of the Central passing attack in Friday’s victory over Auburn High. When it was all said and done, English had nine receptions for 141 yards and two touchdowns – including a 63-yard scoring strike on the game’s first drive.

Kaden Cooper, running back

Opelika

Cooper paced the Opelika offense throughout the night in the Bulldogs’ big region victory. He ended the night with 16 carries for 122 yards and three rushing touchdowns against Russell County.

Tyrese McCullough, running back

Notasulga

McCullough made plays on offense and on special teams against Loachapoka on Friday. The sophomore had 42 rushing yards, a 47-yard touchdown reception to tie the game and over 100 punt-return yards – some of which came on a return that set up Notasulga’s go-ahead score for a lead it did not surrender.

Who is the East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week?

You voted:
0 Comments

