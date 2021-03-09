 Skip to main content
Kennon fires no-hitter as Glenwood blasts Springwood
PREP BASEBALL

Kennon fires no-hitter as Glenwood blasts Springwood

Glenwood logo

The Glenwood baseball team dropped Springwood 16-0 on Tuesday.

Glenwood’s Jackson Kennon earned the win on the mound with nine strikeouts in four innings pitched, while allowing no hits.

At the plate, Ty Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBI’s and a double with three runs scored.

Colton Dempsey hit a three-RBI double and Lukas Holman hit a two-RBI double.

Glenwood moved to 12-3 on the season and 3-0 in area play.

Glenwood is set to play at Marion County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

