Kennon fires no-hitter as Glenwood blasts Springwood

O-A News staff
The Glenwood baseball team dropped Springwood 16-0 on Tuesday.
Glenwood’s Jackson Kennon earned the win on the mound with nine strikeouts in four innings pitched, while allowing no hits.
At the plate, Ty Smith went 2-for-3 with two RBI’s and a double with three runs scored.
Colton Dempsey hit a three-RBI double and Lukas Holman hit a two-RBI double.
Glenwood moved to 12-3 on the season and 3-0 in area play.
Glenwood is set to play at Marion County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
