Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard sees plenty of promise in Central-Phenix City alum Josh Jones

Former Central-Phenix City offensive lineman Josh Jones is working toward being an SEC offensive lineman sooner rather than later.

Jones faced an usual true freshman season at Kentucky last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he spent his first fall with the Wildcats learning the ropes. While Jones did not appear in a game during his redshirt season, fellow lineman Darian Kinnard has liked what he’s seen from the up-and-comer.

Kinnard spoke about Jones on Tuesday during SEC Media Days. While the senior noted the 6-foot-6, 336-pound redshirt freshman is still young, he applauded what he’s seen from Jones through the early part of his career.

“[He’s a] young guy. He works hard. The mentality when Josh Lyman was here and ingrained in all of us was work hard and bust your butt. That’s exactly what he’s doing,” Jones said. “He’s a good athlete, and I can see him playing pretty soon. He’s got to keep working, and he’s a very competitive guy.”

Jones came to Kentucky after showing out during his high school days.