Kyan Maloy, Ean Nation and Tae Martin are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote

The East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week is voted on every week by readers. Vote here or below.

Kyan Maloy, defensive back

Beauregard

Maloy finished with two interceptions and two touchdowns in Beauregard’s 38-7 win over Sylacauga on Thursday. Maloy ran back a 40-yard pick-six, and ran back a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Beauregard is undefeated at 6-0.

Ean Nation, wide receiver

Auburn High

Nation rolled up 210 receiving yards and a receiving touchdowns on nine catches Friday during Auburn High’s 51-29 win over Opelika in the rivalry game. Nation caught a 40-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to score Auburn High’s first points.

Tae Martin, safety

Reeltown

Martin forced three turnovers in a defensive slugfest with Lanett, which Reeltown won 12-0 on Thursday. Martin came down with two interceptions and recovered a fumbled. He also finished with 11 tackles and helped the Rebel defense record a shutout.