LaFayette boys basketball coach Obadiah Threadgill IV leaves for Pike Road

Threadgill explained leaving LaFayette was incredibly difficult given the roots he had established during his time there.

“We have some long-standing relationships with some really, really good people. It was tough. It's really been like home to my family and me for these last 10 years. Again, anytime you're thinking about making changes this big, it's difficult. It's hard to leave,” Threadgill said. “This time was as good as any as a chance to go ahead and go now. I don't ever think it's easy, but this is a part of our profession. Sometimes taking different roles, taking different jobs and going into different communities is just a part of it.

“It's an uncomfortable part, but sometimes what makes us successful is being comfortable with the unknown — being comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Threadgill posted a 217-89 overall record at LaFayette, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society and MaxPreps. Additionally, he was named Opelika-Auburn News Coach of the Year twice, was the co-head coach of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game in 2015 and the co-head coach of the North-South All-Star Game in 2016.