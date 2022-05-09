LaFayette boys track and field team wins Class 2A state championship

The blue map is back in LaFaytte.

The LaFayette boys track and field team won the Class 2A state championship last Saturday in Cullman.

Vinay Singh won the high jump, Tae Woody rolled up three silvers in discus, javelin and shot put, and sprinter Joshua Combs picked up two more silvers in the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash to highlight the weekend for the Bulldogs.

LaFayette scored 71.5 points as a team, besting second-place Cold Springs, which finished with 64.5 team points.

This championship win marks LaFayette’s second-ever state championship, following the Bulldogs’ first state title win in 2013.

Singh cleared six feet to win the high jump, and also leapt to a second-place finish in triple jump at 41-1.75. Combs also took third place in the long jump, leaping 21-4.25.

LaFayette surged up the team standings on Saturday, after the Bulldogs finished Friday in sixth place, having earned just eight points on the first day of the meet on Woody’s silver throw on shot put.

LaFayette charged up the standings on the way to the dramatic final moments: Cold Springs at the end had a chance to leapfrog LaFayette in the team standings and win state with a first-place or second-place finish in the mile relay. LaFayette didn’t make the mile relay final — leaving the Bulldogs to root for rival Lanett to hold off Cold Springs.

Sand Rock won the final, Lanett finished second, and with that result LaFayette had clinched its state championship.

Meanwhile, on the girls side, the LaFayette girls finished in third place at the Class 2A championships. A’Niyah James won the high jump, Alshaquala Williams won the shot put, and the 400 relay team won the final in 50.72 seconds.

