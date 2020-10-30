LaFayette completes ‘drive for five’ with big win over Beulah

LaFAYETTE — When LaFayette ended September with a loss to Dadeville which put the Bulldogs at 0-4, Juan Williams put an idea into the mind of his players — the “drive for five.”
LaFayette would play five games in October. If the Bulldogs won all of them, they could still get into the playoffs with a winning record.
On Friday night, LaFayette completed that drive for five with a 46-20 home win over nearby Beulah in a non-region regular-season finale.
“They lived through what we’ve been talking about — everything won’t go your way,” Williams said. “That doesn’t mean that you give up. We’re a testament of that. We started 0-4. We got counted out. These kids came out and won five straight. We said we were going to win five straight and get into the playoffs. They did it.”
LaFayette was led once again by senior running back Jay Daniel, who ran for three touchdowns and 77 yards on just seven carries. He also found the end zone in the first quarter on an 85-yard kickoff return.
Daniel’s brother, senior quarterback Ty Daniel, played through an ankle injury to throw for 125 yards and a long touchdown of his own. Sophomore running back Joshua Combs, who missed time this season with injuries, added a 75-yard touchdown on a reverse in the first quarter and cracked the century mark on the ground.
“They’re playing for each other instead of playing for themselves right now,” Williams said. “That’s a beautiful thing to watch right now. I’m in awe of it... They’re learning to trust in their teammates. That’s one of the best things a team can have.”
On the other side, Beulah wrapped up a 1-9 campaign with its second-most points all season. Senior quarterback Kaleb Abney threw for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns and added another score on a quarterback sneak. Junior Stanley Washington carried the ball 28 times for Beulah and played every single snap at running back and cornerback.
For Beulah head coach Matthew Johnson, seeing Abney, Washington and the rest of his Bobcats fight for all four quarters was a fitting way to end a season marked by major adversity.
“We never caved,” Johnson said. “We never gave up. We fought until the end, no matter the adversity that was affecting us — loss of players, loss of coaches. It was a next-man-up mentality, and we played some hard-nosed football.”
The game was marked by big plays on both sides, especially in the first half. After LaFayette forced a fumble on the game’s opening snap, it scored four touchdowns on two one-play drives, a three-play drive and Jay Daniel’s special teams score.
Abney put Beulah on the board midway through the first quarter by avoiding a sack and finding a wide-open Javuntae Paige for a 79-yard touchdown. After Daniel found the end zone for the only points of the second quarter, Beulah recovered an onside kick after halftime and grinded out a long touchdown drive.
Abney later bounced back from a fourth-quarter interception — one that was returned for 62 yards and a touchdown by LaFayette sophomore linebacker Trenton Tucker — by hitting Noah Higdon for a 20-yard touchdown pass.
“These guys finished strong,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of our seniors for their leadership throughout this year. It’s unprecedented. We’ve never been through this. And these guys led us the whole way. I’m very thankful that we got to finish the year. We’re grateful. A lot of teams didn’t get to, but we did.”
To the delight of their teammates on the sidelines and the fans in the stands at Bulldog Stadium, LaFayette rotated its reserves into the game in the fourth quarter. Williams said that was a highlight of the night, considering how little the younger members of his roster got to play this season.
With that drive for five now complete, LaFayette will hit the road next Friday night to face a highly ranked Leroy team in first-round 2A playoff action. The challenge will be tough, but Williams likes where his Bulldogs are at after their remarkable midseason turnaround.
“We’re looking for No. 6, no matter who we play,” Williams said. “Our guys are playing with a different little spunk about them right now. Our offense is clicking. We’re doing the things we’re asked to do on defense. And that’s what got us here.”
LaFayette 46, Beulah 20
Beulah — 7 0 7 6 — 20
LaFayette — 28 6 6 6 — 46
First quarter
L — Jay Daniel 7 run (kick no good), 10:18
L — Joshua Combs 75 run (2-point good), 7:26
B — Javuntae Paige 79 pass from Kaleb Abney (kick good), 6:22
L — Daniel 85 kick return (kick good), 6:06
L — Damarcus Holloway 76 pass from Ty Daniel (kick good), 1:11
Second quarter
L — Jay Daniel 7 run (kick no good), 4:47
Third quarter
B — Abney 3 run (kick good), 6:23
L — Daniel 2 run (kick no good), 2:58
Fourth quarter
L — Trenton Tucker 62 interception return (kick no good), 10:58
B — Noah Higdon 20 pass from Abney (kick no good), 6:40
