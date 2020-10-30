LaFayette completes ‘drive for five’ with big win over Beulah

Abney later bounced back from a fourth-quarter interception — one that was returned for 62 yards and a touchdown by LaFayette sophomore linebacker Trenton Tucker — by hitting Noah Higdon for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

“These guys finished strong,” Johnson said. “I’m proud of our seniors for their leadership throughout this year. It’s unprecedented. We’ve never been through this. And these guys led us the whole way. I’m very thankful that we got to finish the year. We’re grateful. A lot of teams didn’t get to, but we did.”

To the delight of their teammates on the sidelines and the fans in the stands at Bulldog Stadium, LaFayette rotated its reserves into the game in the fourth quarter. Williams said that was a highlight of the night, considering how little the younger members of his roster got to play this season.

With that drive for five now complete, LaFayette will hit the road next Friday night to face a highly ranked Leroy team in first-round 2A playoff action. The challenge will be tough, but Williams likes where his Bulldogs are at after their remarkable midseason turnaround.