LaFayette fights for playoff spot against Vincent

Win and they’re in. For the Bulldogs, the playoffs might as well start now.

Really, in some ways, LaFayette’s been in the thick of it all October.

After starting the season 0-4, the LaFayette football team has charged back to win three straight region games, now entering tonight’s showdown with Vincent with a chance to clinch a spot in the postseason.

LaFayette was winless on the year and 0-3 in the eight-team Region 4-2A back at the start of this month — at the time most likely just one more loss away from getting pushed out of the postseason for the first time since 2014. But, with their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs battled, digging their way up through the league standings with three consecutive wins, now just one more away from the dance.

“It’s big,” LaFayette head coach Juan Williams said, of the opportunity in front of his team to get back in the playoffs. LaFayette (3-4, 3-3) hosts Vincent (2-6, 2-4) at 7 p.m. in Bulldog Stadium.

“It’s big for the city. It’s big for our players — especially starting from 0-4,” Williams said. “Nobody was really counting on us. It was just us counting on ourselves.

“It’d be really big.”