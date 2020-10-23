LaFayette fights for playoff spot against Vincent

Win and they’re in. For the Bulldogs, the playoffs might as well start now.
Really, in some ways, LaFayette’s been in the thick of it all October.
After starting the season 0-4, the LaFayette football team has charged back to win three straight region games, now entering tonight’s showdown with Vincent with a chance to clinch a spot in the postseason.
LaFayette was winless on the year and 0-3 in the eight-team Region 4-2A back at the start of this month — at the time most likely just one more loss away from getting pushed out of the postseason for the first time since 2014. But, with their backs against the wall, the Bulldogs battled, digging their way up through the league standings with three consecutive wins, now just one more away from the dance.
“It’s big,” LaFayette head coach Juan Williams said, of the opportunity in front of his team to get back in the playoffs. LaFayette (3-4, 3-3) hosts Vincent (2-6, 2-4) at 7 p.m. in Bulldog Stadium.
“It’s big for the city. It’s big for our players — especially starting from 0-4,” Williams said. “Nobody was really counting on us. It was just us counting on ourselves.
“It’d be really big.”
And it’d be big for Williams himself, in his first season with the Bulldogs, to be able to extend that five-year streak of playoff appearances for the program even when his staff is only in its first year in place.
LaFayette takes sole possession of fourth place with a win, earning the region’s fourth and final playoff bid. In the event of a loss, LaFayette could still find its way into the tangled tiebreaker scenarios with some help — namely a Ranburne win over Fayetteville — but Williams and the Bulldogs are keeping it simple:
“We’re just looking at it like, if we win, we determine our destiny.”
No. 2 Lanett (6-0 in region), No. 5 Randolph County (5-1) and B.B. Comer (5-1) have powered ahead in the league — and early in league play, LaFayette’s season might’ve looked lost to outsiders when the Bulldogs ran into those three for the team’s first three region games.
But LaFayette bounced back with wins over Ranburne, Horseshoe Bend and Fayetteville.
Vincent has battled the inverse. After opening the season with three losses on forfeit during a season marred by COVID-19 concerns, Vincent beat Horseshoe Bend and Fayetteville before falling in three straight games to the region’s top three teams.
Yes, LaFayette enters on a three-game winning streak and Vincent enters on a three-game losing streak, but Williams said he has been quick to point out amid the chatter around town that Vincent’s schedule is a flip from LaFayette’s.
“We’re going to have to play our best game,” Williams insisted.
“They’ve been through what we’ve been through,” he added. “Their last three games — I’ve told everybody — they played the teams we got beat by. They’re the best, top three in our region, and they’ve lost to them and we’ve lost to them.
“This game here is going to be, ‘Who wants it? Whose team wants it the most?’ And we tell our guys that.”
It’s another battle for the Bulldogs — but at this point that’s nothing new for them.
It’s like another playoff game. But with one more win, they’re officially in it.
“They’re very quick,” Williams said of Vincent. “They have some one-hitters. They can touch the ball and go 70 yards in a blinding minute. So we’ve got to be ready for that.”
