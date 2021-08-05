LaFayette football is entering its second season under its new coach. Can the Bulldogs take a big step forward?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.
OFFENSE
LaFayette got beat by Leroy in the playoffs last year on a Friday, and the Bulldogs were back in the weight room that Monday.
They wasted no time.
That’s how second-year head coach Juan Williams recalls it now, showing how fast his team turned the page to 2021, and illustrating how the team’s been focused forward on this year.
LaFayette enters the fall with AJ Patrick and Tazarius Towles both battling it out for snaps at quarterback. No matter who’s behind center, receiver Vinay Singh is sure to be a top target. BJ Baker is set to make plays at running back while Joshua Combs is another talent at receiver.
LaFayette will be led up front by big lineman prospect Antavious Woody, who’s picked up Power Five offers. He’s joined by Malik Burton who’s impressed in the offseason, Williams said, and should be a big help up front as well.
“We wanted to be stronger,” Williams said of this offseason. “We were very weak, to me, as a team. We’re still getting there. But over the offseason — Leroy beat us on a Friday and we were in the weight room on a Monday. Hopefully that (carries) over. In football I believe only the strongest can survive, so you’ve got to be strong. And we’re still getting there to where we need to get, but we’ve had a big improvement in where we are in the weight room.”
DEFENSE
Defensively, the Bulldogs are switching from a 3-4 look to a 4-3 base defense.
Newcomer David McCoy could make an instant impact at safety.
Up front, Kenneth Oliver and Zy Dawson will lead the Bulldog defense in the trenches.
“We’re putting in a new scheme. We’ve got a lot of new faces on the defensive side,” Williams said.
Fortunately, this year, the new staff has had a more hands-on offseason after COVID-19 lockdown kept them from working with their new players as closely as they would’ve wanted to last summer.
“It’s better because it’s opened up a little more and I have a little more time with the guys,” Williams said. “Since COVID, it’s truly our first offseason to really do it how we needed to do it. So that was a good thing.”
That loss to Leroy was a first-round loss for the Bulldogs. Surely, LaFayette is looking to get back in the playoffs this year — and possibly pick up a first-round win this time around.
“Protect the brand,” Williams said of his message to his team. “We’re trying to protect the brand. This is our slogan now. It’s what we’re trying to live by, as coaches and players, as we try to push LaFayette a little further.”