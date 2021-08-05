LaFayette football is entering its second season under its new coach. Can the Bulldogs take a big step forward?

Football season is coming up. The Opelika-Auburn News is previewing seasons for area teams in a series presented by The Orthopaedic Clinic. Be sure to grab the 2021 High School Football Preview print section in the Aug. 15 edition of the O-A News.

OFFENSE

LaFayette got beat by Leroy in the playoffs last year on a Friday, and the Bulldogs were back in the weight room that Monday.

They wasted no time.

That’s how second-year head coach Juan Williams recalls it now, showing how fast his team turned the page to 2021, and illustrating how the team’s been focused forward on this year.

LaFayette enters the fall with AJ Patrick and Tazarius Towles both battling it out for snaps at quarterback. No matter who’s behind center, receiver Vinay Singh is sure to be a top target. BJ Baker is set to make plays at running back while Joshua Combs is another talent at receiver.

LaFayette will be led up front by big lineman prospect Antavious Woody, who’s picked up Power Five offers. He’s joined by Malik Burton who’s impressed in the offseason, Williams said, and should be a big help up front as well.