LaFayette football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

JUSTIN LEE
OFFENSE
It’s time for new stars to take center stage at LaFayette.
The Bulldogs lost three big names from last year’s team in running back BJ Baker, wide receiver Vinay Singh and lineman Tae Woody.
Now, new blood will have to take over — and try to push LaFayette further in the playoffs.
Head coach Juan Williams enters his third season as LaFayette’s head coach, following two seasons that were solid but saw the Bulldogs bounced in the first round of the playoffs both times.
“That’s the hurdle,” Williams said this preseason. “You go back and see the things you didn’t get to do the first two years, and that’s one of them. You talk about the playoffs — We need to push past the first round.”
To do it, LaFayette will turn a lot of those running back duties to Joshua Combs. Last season, behind Baker, he tallied 369 receiving yards and 384 rushing yards with eight total touchdowns. This past May, he was a part of LaFayette’s track and field state title win, claiming silver in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.
In front of Combs, LaFayette returns four of its offensive linemen from last year, losing only Woody, so Combs will have some experience in front of him leading the way.
“We lost a pretty good receiver, lost a pretty good skill running back,” Williams said. “So those two skill positions, the running back and receivers, is something we’re going to need. Now, we did lose a big O-lineman, but we return four of them, so we didn’t lose really but one O-lineman. But those receivers and the running back position are key right now to us.”
DEFENSE
Defensive end Zy’Terrious Dawson will look to disrupt opposing offenses to lead a LaFayette defense replacing five starters lost from last season.
It’ll be a long season for the Bulldogs in an eight-team region in Region 3-2A, meaning seven region games line the schedule this year.
Last season, LaFayette went 7-3 in the regular season, and had a close 15-12 loss to Dadeville gone the other way, the Bulldogs could’ve been 8-2.
A stronger defense could help push LaFayette further in the playoffs, though, as Ariton rolled up 48 points in its first-round win over LaFayette in the Class 2A playoffs.
“This year our region changes a little, a little more football-heavy in my eyes,” Williams said. “We’re ready for the challenge. Our kids have been coming up all summer. We’ve got about 40 kids in and out, and they’ve been working hard and getting ready to take on this region. … We’re going to come out and play ball, and we’re still standing. And the thing about our kids now, they understand what we expect out of them. They expect the grind every day.”
The grind, Williams figures, will be what pushes LaFayette over that next hurdle into becoming a winning playoff team.
“Only the strong survive in this game,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about strength. That physical toughness is something that can propel you. That’s something that we feel we weren’t there yet. We can’t get A and B strong and A to Z is weak. So the biggest thing is being able to get A to Z strong.”
LaFayette Bulldogs 2022 football schedule
Aug. 20 vs. Loachapoka (4 p.m. CT at Lanett Kickoff Classic)
Aug. 26 at Bullock County
Sept. 2 at Reeltown*
Sept. 9 at Barbour County*
Sept. 16 vs. Goshen
Sept. 30 vs. Horseshoe Bend*
Oct. 7 at Lanett*
Oct. 14 vs. Highland Home*
Oct. 21 at Luverne*
*-denotes Region 3-2A game
Vital stats
>> Head Coach: Juan Williams (3rd season at LHS; 12-9, 68-97 overall record)
>> Stadium: Bulldog Stadium
>> Region: Class 2A, Region 3
>> 2021 record: 7-4 (5-2)
>> Returning Starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense)
>> Last Playoff App.: 2021
>> Last Region Title: 2016 >> State Titles: None
PHOTOS: Lanett vs. LaFayette football
Lanett's Isaiah Green (6) celebrates after scoring on a two-point conversion in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Kejuan Greene (20) carries for a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett head coach Clifford Story speaks to his team after the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Kejuan Greene (20) tackles LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett’s Caden Story (5) shows some enthusiasm between plays in the first half of the Panthers’ rivalry game against LaFayette on Sept. 17, 2021, in Opelika.
Adam Sparks,
for the
Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette quarterback Tazarius Towles (3) throws a pass in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) catches a pass i the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's D'quez Madden (1) carries in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Joshua Combs (13) carries in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett’s Javontae Cooper (52) dives at LaFayette’s Willie Baker (22) during the rivalry game Friday at Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's D'quez Madden (1) carries in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Lamontae Gilbert (70) tackles LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (13) looks to throw in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (13) scrambles in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett’s D’quez Madden (1) carries for a 50-yard touchdown against LaFayette on Friday in Opelika’s Bulldog Stadium.
Adam Sparks, for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Daishun Walker (8) kicks off in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
In this file photo, LaFayette's Vinay Singh (8) runs with the ball Sept. 17 in Opelika.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Vinay Singh (8) carries in the first half of the Bulldogs' game against Lanett on Sept. 17 in Opelika.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Alanteo Cheeks (10) tackles LaFayette's Vinay Singh (8) in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Chandler Winston (7) intercepts a pass in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) carries for a touchdown in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Lamontae Gilbert (70) and Bryant Story (11) converge on LaFayette's London Edwards (12) in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Caden Story (5) runs with a catch in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Caden Story (5) runs with a catch in the first half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's D'quez Madden (1) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Isaiah Green (6) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's D'quez Madden (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Isaiah Green (6) tackles LaFayette's Joshua Combs (13) during a kick return in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) leaps over Lanett's Elijah Whitfield (18) during a run in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Teiko Williams (9) returns an interception for a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Teiko Williams (9) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (13) scrambles in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Alanteo Cheeks (10) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett quarterback Jarrious Goodman (13) throws a pass in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Elijah Whitfield (18)
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett heed coach Clifford Story expresses displeasure during a timeout in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Isaiah Green (6) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Alanteo Cheeks (10) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Montavious Dunson (35) tackles LaFayette's Joshua Combs (13) in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's David McCoy (2) throws a pass in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Vinay Singh (8) takes the ball away from Lanett's Cadarius Guilbeaux (14) in midair for a catch in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
LaFayette's Willie Baker (22) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett's Montavious Dunson (35) carries in the second half. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett head coach Clifford Story (left) and LaFayette head coach Juan Williams (right) meet at midfield before the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The LaFayette Bulldogs come together during pregame warm-ups. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Lanett Panthers show some energy during pregame warm-ups. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett’s D’quez Madden (1) wields a Lanett flag to lead the team onto the field before the game against LaFayette on Sept. 17 in Opelika.
Adam Sparks, For the Opelika-Auburn News
The Lanett Panthers take the field before kickoff. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Lanett Panthers raise their helmets as the Lanett High School band plays the alma mater after the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
The Lanett Panthers raise their helmets as the Lanett High School band plays the alma mater after the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
Lanett head coach Clifford Story speaks to his team after the game. Lanett vs LaFayette on Friday, Sept. 17 in Opelika, Ala.
Adam Sparks / for the Opelika-Auburn News
