LaFayette football: Schedule, photos, outlook for 2022 season

OFFENSE

It’s time for new stars to take center stage at LaFayette.

The Bulldogs lost three big names from last year’s team in running back BJ Baker, wide receiver Vinay Singh and lineman Tae Woody.

Now, new blood will have to take over — and try to push LaFayette further in the playoffs.

Head coach Juan Williams enters his third season as LaFayette’s head coach, following two seasons that were solid but saw the Bulldogs bounced in the first round of the playoffs both times.

“That’s the hurdle,” Williams said this preseason. “You go back and see the things you didn’t get to do the first two years, and that’s one of them. You talk about the playoffs — We need to push past the first round.”

To do it, LaFayette will turn a lot of those running back duties to Joshua Combs. Last season, behind Baker, he tallied 369 receiving yards and 384 rushing yards with eight total touchdowns. This past May, he was a part of LaFayette’s track and field state title win, claiming silver in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

In front of Combs, LaFayette returns four of its offensive linemen from last year, losing only Woody, so Combs will have some experience in front of him leading the way.

“We lost a pretty good receiver, lost a pretty good skill running back,” Williams said. “So those two skill positions, the running back and receivers, is something we’re going to need. Now, we did lose a big O-lineman, but we return four of them, so we didn’t lose really but one O-lineman. But those receivers and the running back position are key right now to us.”

DEFENSE

Defensive end Zy’Terrious Dawson will look to disrupt opposing offenses to lead a LaFayette defense replacing five starters lost from last season.

It’ll be a long season for the Bulldogs in an eight-team region in Region 3-2A, meaning seven region games line the schedule this year.

Last season, LaFayette went 7-3 in the regular season, and had a close 15-12 loss to Dadeville gone the other way, the Bulldogs could’ve been 8-2.

A stronger defense could help push LaFayette further in the playoffs, though, as Ariton rolled up 48 points in its first-round win over LaFayette in the Class 2A playoffs.

“This year our region changes a little, a little more football-heavy in my eyes,” Williams said. “We’re ready for the challenge. Our kids have been coming up all summer. We’ve got about 40 kids in and out, and they’ve been working hard and getting ready to take on this region. … We’re going to come out and play ball, and we’re still standing. And the thing about our kids now, they understand what we expect out of them. They expect the grind every day.”

The grind, Williams figures, will be what pushes LaFayette over that next hurdle into becoming a winning playoff team.

“Only the strong survive in this game,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, it’s all about strength. That physical toughness is something that can propel you. That’s something that we feel we weren’t there yet. We can’t get A and B strong and A to Z is weak. So the biggest thing is being able to get A to Z strong.”

LaFayette Bulldogs 2022 football schedule Aug. 20 vs. Loachapoka (4 p.m. CT at Lanett Kickoff Classic) Aug. 26 at Bullock County Sept. 2 at Reeltown* Sept. 9 at Barbour County* Sept. 16 vs. Goshen Sept. 30 vs. Horseshoe Bend* Oct. 7 at Lanett* Oct. 14 vs. Highland Home* Oct. 21 at Luverne* *-denotes Region 3-2A game

Vital stats >> Head Coach: Juan Williams (3rd season at LHS; 12-9, 68-97 overall record) >> Stadium: Bulldog Stadium >> Region: Class 2A, Region 3 >> 2021 record: 7-4 (5-2) >> Returning Starters: 11 (6 offense, 5 defense) >> Last Playoff App.: 2021 >> Last Region Title: 2016 >> State Titles: None