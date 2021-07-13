LaFayette names Chase Lewis new boys basketball coach

Chase Lewis, who has been Ashford boys basketball coach the last eight years, is leaving Ashford to become the head coach of the LaFayette boys program.

LaFayette has a strong history with four state titles (1986, 1989, 2002 and 2015) along with several other Final Four appearances, including a 31-1 state semifinal team just two years ago. They have reached the regional tournament eight of the last nine seasons, including this past year when it lost to Geneva County in the first round.

Lewis was officially hired at LaFayette last Wednesday. He is expected to meet with his new Bulldog team on Wednesday.

“This is a basketball job and I wanted it,” Lewis said. “It is definitely hard to leave Ashford. I hate to leave here because I built the program up.”

However, he is excited about the opportunity at LaFayette.

“I did some research on the team and got some film from last year and I saw the potential in the guys coming back,” Lewis said. “They only graduated three seniors. The guys around those seniors impressed me. It is just a great basketball school.”

The move was also sparked by his recent marriage last month. His wife, Tokema, is a Spanish teacher at Auburn High, located 25 miles from LaFayette.