LaFayette offensive lineman Antavious Woody commits to Florida State

LaFayette offensive lineman Antavious "Tae" Woody is set to be a Seminole.
Woody announced his commitment to Florida State on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 291-pound Woody had scholarship offers from 11 other schools, including Auburn, Texas A&M and USC.
Florida State gave Woody his first FBS offer back on November 2, 2020. He officially visited Tallahassee last Friday before announcing his decision three days later.
Woody is considered a four-star recruit per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Per the same metrics, he is the 11th-best interior offensive lineman in the nation and the 12th-best recruit in the state of Alabama’s 2022 class.
Woody played both ways for LaFayette and even punted for the Bulldogs during the 2020 season. He set the tone up front for a Bulldogs offense that averaged 19.2 points per game and was a force defensively with 46 total tackles, 16 assists and seven sacks.
Woody’s special teams numbers weren’t too shabby either, as he had 12 kickoffs for 498 yards and 25 punts for 1,021 yards — an average of 40.8 yards per punt.
Woody becomes Florida State’s 14th commit for next year’s class. His addition leaves the Seminoles with the third-best class in the nation and the best in the ACC, per 247 Sports.