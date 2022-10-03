 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP FOOTBALL

LaFayette’s Joshua Combs commits to South Alabama

LaFayette vs Loachapoka 8.20.22

LaFayette's Joshua Combs (2) carries in the second half. LaFayette vs Loachapoka on Saturday, Aug. 20 in Roanoke, Ala.

 Adam Sparks /

Joshua Combs has found his home at the next level.

LaFayette’s standout running back announced Monday that he’s committing to South Alabama.

Combs plays running back and free safety and is part of the class of 2023.

Combs last season rolled up eight total touchdowns for LaFayette, picking up 369 receiving yards and 384 rushing yards. He was named second-team on the 2021 O-A News All-Area Team for small schools.

LaFayette last Friday picked up a 26-8 win over Horseshoe Bend at home. This week, LaFayette gets set for the rivalry game at Lanett set for Friday in Morgan-Washburn Stadium.

