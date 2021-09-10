LaFayette struggles in loss to B.B. Comer

LAFAYETTE — LaFayette was dominated by the opposing offense and its own mistakes in a huge loss 50-25 under B.B. Comer.
B.B. Comer was on a roll in its double-digit win, led by Kamore Harris, who scored six touchdowns.
“Too many mistakes against a good team,” said head coach Juan Williams. “Adversity hit us in the mouth tonight and we knew as coaches that it was coming and sometimes you need these. Tonight B.B. Comer came and played great. They did what they were supposed to do.”
Will Baker opened things up for the Bulldogs rather quickly after their defense forced the Tigers to punt. Baker and the offense pushed down field to the opposing 33-yard line. The ball was handed off to Baker who broke four tackles to make it to the end zone. This gave LaFayette a 7-0 lead.
B.B. Comer opened the the second quarter with a touchdown from Harris. Harris shined the rest of the quarter with 139 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.
The Tigers took the lead 14-7 after cashing in a LaFayette fumble.
Harris came back on the visitors third drive of the quarter, picking up 39 yards along the way. Those turned into B.B. Comer’s third touchdown of the night.
LaFayette had one answer in the second quarter, but it was a big one. Malik Flournoy ran a punt return back 89 yards to help the Bulldogs add to their score and round out the first half 21-13 with B.B. Comer leading.
The home team took the ball over to start the second half and made up for lost time. Quarterback Tazarius Towles threw a 33-yard pass to Vinay Singh who made an impressive catch with Tigers all over him.
The Tigers answered with another Harris touchdown, plus a two-point conversion to further their lead 29-19. However, LaFayette came back in just over a minute. Baker led a 22-yard carry into the end zone. The Bulldogs attempted another two-point conversion that also failed and kept them from further closing the gap.
“Individuals don’t win games, teams win games,” Williams said. “When you think more of yourself than your team, games like this it shows. We’ve got to do a better job at that.”
As B.B. Comer received, LaFayette’s defense was able to gain momentum and hold the Tigers to six drives. However, as LaFayette got the ball back, the offense failed them. First play of the drive LaFayette made a non-recoverable fumble that was picked up by B.B. Comer once again.
This fumble led to Harris’s fifth touchdown of the night after LaFayette penalties but the Tigers on the 1-yard line.
Penalties continued to be an issue for the hosts as it was costly at the end of the third quarter when they turnover the ball once more. B.B. Comer didn’t slow down and opened the fourth quarter with another Harris touchdown in just 14 seconds. This gave the visitors a 43-25 lead.
The final dig from B.B. Comer came from a second string running back, Raelon Sims, who was able to add the final touchdown to the scoreboard after an interception thrown by LaFayette.
“No one thinks nobody will lead,” Williams said. “That goes back to character and we’ve got to get a better character situation here. That starts with me.”
Next week the Bulldogs will be on the road to rival Lanett where they will look to restart a winning streak.
LaFayette 25, B.B. Comer 50
LAF - 7 6 12 0 - 25
BB - 0 21 15 14 - 50
First Quarter
LAF - Willie Baker 33 run (kick good); 7:08
Second Quarter
BB - Kamore Harris 37 run (kick good); 11:43
BB - Kamore Harris 21 run (kick good);
BB- Kamore Harris 13 run (kick good);
LAF - #4 89 run (kick no good); 0:52
Third Quarter
LAF — catch 33 pass from Tazarius Towles (2-point no good), 9:28
BB - Kamore Harris 12 run (two-point good); 7:18