LaFayette struggles in loss to B.B. Comer

The home team took the ball over to start the second half and made up for lost time. Quarterback Tazarius Towles threw a 33-yard pass to Vinay Singh who made an impressive catch with Tigers all over him.

The Tigers answered with another Harris touchdown, plus a two-point conversion to further their lead 29-19. However, LaFayette came back in just over a minute. Baker led a 22-yard carry into the end zone. The Bulldogs attempted another two-point conversion that also failed and kept them from further closing the gap.

“Individuals don’t win games, teams win games,” Williams said. “When you think more of yourself than your team, games like this it shows. We’ve got to do a better job at that.”

As B.B. Comer received, LaFayette’s defense was able to gain momentum and hold the Tigers to six drives. However, as LaFayette got the ball back, the offense failed them. First play of the drive LaFayette made a non-recoverable fumble that was picked up by B.B. Comer once again.

This fumble led to Harris’s fifth touchdown of the night after LaFayette penalties but the Tigers on the 1-yard line.