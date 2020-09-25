Lane Smith's three touchdowns help Dadeville top LaFayette

LaFAYETTE – On a night when LaFayette sold out to stop the Dadeville rushing attack, Tigers quarterback Lane Smith made several huge plays to power Dadeville to a 18-7 victory.
During the week Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said if his team wasn’t running the football than they weren’t going to win, but that was not the case Friday night. Smith had two passing touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 12-0 lead that they maintained for the rest of the night.
Smith wasn’t done making game-changing plays by that point either.
With LaFayette trying to make a late drive to take the lead, he picked off his counterpart Ty'quavian Daniel to end the threat. A few plays later, he put the game away when he took a naked bootleg around the left side for his third score of the game and sealed the victory.
“Lane just gets better every game,” McDonald said. “He called that boot, he can call it any time, but I told him it better work. He picked the right time to call it, and I think they had us stuffed if we had run the play we called.”
Smith finished the night 7-for-13 passing for 148 yards, two touchdowns, an interception on defense and a rushing touchdown.
His success was critical as Dadeville (3-2,1-2), which normally relies on their ground game, was held to under 100 yards by a LaFayette (0-4, 0-4) defense that loaded the box all night and dared the Bulldogs to throw on them.
“We work hard on our play-action and out bootleg stuff and that gave us a chance to win,” McDonald said. “We want to run the ball, but when you’re going to put eight up there and stunt every play we’re good enough to throw it a little bit now.”
Dadeville had a slow start to the game as the Tigers punted on their first three drives, but halfway through the second quarter Daquan Doss picked off a pass from Daniel and the Bulldogs wasted no time taking advantage.
The Tigers needed just one play to capitalize, as Smith found Jordan Parker wide-open over the middle before Parker raced 50 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.
On the ensuing kickoff, Dadeville delivered a huge hit to jar the ball loose and pounced on the football to take over at the LaFayette 21-yard line.
It took Dadeville a little longer to score this time, but Smith once again came through.
This time Doss made a play on offense, finding some space in the front of the end zone, and Smith found him for his second touchdown in three minutes. The scores stretched the Dadeville lead to 12-0 with 3:46 remaining in the first half.
LaFayette wasn’t going to go down without a fight though. After Smith hit Issiah Tolbert for an impressive 54-yard gain on 3rd-and-long on their next possession, the defense stood tall and forced a turnover on downs to keep it a two-score game.
This time it was Daniel’s turn to make some plays through the air. He connected with Vinay Singh for a 32-yard gain and caused a defensive pass interference to get the Bulldog’s into the red zone for the first time.
Three plays later he once again found Singh, this time for 13 yards and the Bulldogs’ first score of the game. Singh's touchdown reception made it a 13-7 Dadeville lead with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter.
The LaFayette defense forced a quick three-and-out its next chance, and it looked like the Bulldogs were going to get the ball back with good field position. However, Dadeville delivered its second big special-teams play instead by pinning the Bulldogs at the two-yard line and flipping the field.
“Ain’t nothing wrong with punting,” McDonald said. “That’s how I believe in winning games right there,” he added as he pointed to the scoreboard.
One of the keys for Dadeville was holding Daniel in check, and the Tigers were able to do that thanks to some big performances along their defensive line.
The Bulldogs were able to generate pressure most of the game and prevented Daniel and LaFayette’s running backs from finding any holes. Dadeville held them to under 200 yards on offense, with 47 of those coming on one play.
Dadeville will look to keep its momentum next week when the Tigers return to region play against Goshen.
Dadeville 18, LaFayette 7
D - 0 12 0 6 - 18
L - 0 0 7 0 - 7
2nd Quarter
D- Parker 50-yard reception from Smith (XP no good), 6:44
D- Doss 4-yard reception from Smith (2-pt try no good), 3:46
V- Heath 40-yard run (XP good), 5:00
3rd Quarter
L - Singh 13-yard reception from Daniel (XP good), 2:43
4th Quarter
D - Smith 15-yard rush, (XP no good), 21.2
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!