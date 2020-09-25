Lane Smith's three touchdowns help Dadeville top LaFayette

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaFAYETTE – On a night when LaFayette sold out to stop the Dadeville rushing attack, Tigers quarterback Lane Smith made several huge plays to power Dadeville to a 18-7 victory.

During the week Dadeville head coach Roger McDonald said if his team wasn’t running the football than they weren’t going to win, but that was not the case Friday night. Smith had two passing touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Tigers a 12-0 lead that they maintained for the rest of the night.

Smith wasn’t done making game-changing plays by that point either.

With LaFayette trying to make a late drive to take the lead, he picked off his counterpart Ty'quavian Daniel to end the threat. A few plays later, he put the game away when he took a naked bootleg around the left side for his third score of the game and sealed the victory.

“Lane just gets better every game,” McDonald said. “He called that boot, he can call it any time, but I told him it better work. He picked the right time to call it, and I think they had us stuffed if we had run the play we called.”

Smith finished the night 7-for-13 passing for 148 yards, two touchdowns, an interception on defense and a rushing touchdown.